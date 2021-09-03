DALLASTOWN — With two offenses punching each other like Manheim Township and Dallastown were Friday night, it seemed whoever turned the ball over could be in trouble.

As it turned out, it was the favored Blue Streaks who lost a fumble in the fourth quarter, and seven plays later, Caleb Fox busted 45 yards to give Dallastown the lead back.

The ensuing kickoff bounced off a Township up man and was recovered by the Wildcats and nine running plays later, Dallastown went up two scores and held on for a 41-38 nonleague football upset of the Streaks.

Township sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson (17-of-28, 277 yards) led a late drive, capped by his second scoring strike of the game, a 21-yarder to Michael Heckman.

Unfortunately for the Streaks, Dallastown recovered the onside kick, sealing the game.

The teams traded touchdowns throughout the first half, which ended with the Wildcats holding a 28-21 lead.

Manheim Township came out of halftime with a 13-play, 57-yard drive that ended with Johnson’s 1-yard run that tied the game at 28.

Turning point

Manheim Township took its first lead of the game, 31-28, 12 seconds into the fourth quarter. However, despite having first-and-goal from the Wildcats’ 2-yard line, the Streaks settled for Matt O’Gorman’s 28-yard field goal.

Dallastown went on to score the next 14 points.

Star of the game

Two wide receivers waged an epic battle with Anthony Ivey hauling in nine passes for 167 yards and a touchdown for Township. Dallastown’s Kenny Johnson had seven catches for 144 yards, including an 80-yard score.

Key statistic

In a game that featured a combined 872 yards of offense, Dallastown managed 452, 311 in the first half.

Up next

Township has another tough foe next week when it heads to Harrisburg to take on Central Dauphin next Saturday.