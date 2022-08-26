First-year Columbia head coach Brady Mathias notched his first career win, leading the Crimson Tide to a dominating 34-7 nonleague football win over their rival from across the river, Eastern York.

After each team went three-and-out on its first two drives, Columbia broke the scoreless tie thanks to some clutch completions by quarterback Daezjon Giles. Following a fumbled snap and lost yardage on a rushing attempt, Giles eluded the Eastern York rush and found Artie Poindexter over the middle for a 16-yard gain. On the next play, Giles lofted a pass to a wide-open Demari Simms for a 41-yard touchdown.

Tide pulls away

In the second quarter, Columbia extended its lead thanks to its dominating defense and some more clutch plays by Giles. For the fourth straight time, the Tide forced a three-and-out to give the offense prime field position at the Golden Knights’ 24-yard-line. After mustering only a few yards on three plays, the Columbia offense looked like it would squander the opportunity, but on fourth down, Giles again used his athleticism to avoid a heavy pass rush and zipped a sharp pass over the middle to Jayden Boone for a 13-yard gain.

The next three plays saw Columbia’s offense sputter, this time losing 11 yards after a fumbled snap. Yet once again, Giles found a way to make a play, lofting a fourth-down pass just past the outstretched hands of a defender, connecting with running back Steven Rivas, who was streaking out of the backfield down the right sideline for a 12-yard touchdown.

Nail in the coffin

Immediately after Eastern York finally got on the board, cutting Columbia’s lead to 27-7, Dominic Diaz-Ellis returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for the game’s final score.

Quotable

After the win, Mathias told his team to enjoy this tonight and be smart, before adding, “We come back tomorrow; we are 0-0.”

Key statistics

0 — The number of first downs Eastern York was held to in the first half as Columbia built a 14-0 lead. The Tide defense was in the Golden Knights’ backfield the entire night, stifling the rushing attack and harassing quarterback Austin Billet virtually every time he dropped back to pass.

4 — Though the Golden Knights managed a few first downs in second half, the Tide defense forced four interceptions, including a 97-yard return for a touchdown by Demari Simms.

Players of the game

Giles tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another while Simms scored on a 41-yard reception and a 75-yard kickoff return. For good measure, Poindexter added three interceptions.