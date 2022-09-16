This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

LEESPORT — Defense and clutch special teams play paved the way for Schuylkill Valley in a 35-6 win over Kutztown on Friday night in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five opener at Leesport.

Schuylkill Valley’s special teams were responsible for two touchdowns and setting up another deep in Kutztown territory.

The Cougars fumbled two punts on bad snaps, one leading to a touchdown recovery by Jacob Stelluti in the second quarter and another recovery on the Cougars’ 3-yard line midway in the third quarter. Dominic Giuffre punched it in on the next play.

Early in the fourth quarter, Panthers freshman Logan Cammauff blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown, leading to a running clock.

Giuffre had two touchdowns and 84 yards rushing on 14 carries. Quarterback Michael Goad found his receivers all night, finishing 11-for-13 for 73 yards passing.

Kutztown (0-1, 1-3) was unable to move the ball for much of the game. The Panthers (1-0, 2-2) held them to 34 total yards in the first half.

Kutztown found some rhythm late in the fourth quarter with a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive capped off by a 5-yard touchdown run by Dakota Thomas.

The Panthers head to Pequea Valley next Friday for a Section Five matchup. Kutztown travels to Hamburg.