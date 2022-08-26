MECHANICSBURG — Big plays by Cumberland Valley countered a brilliant night by the Manheim Township passing game and carried the Eagles to a 31-27 win in a nonleague football season opener for both teams here Friday.

The game was delayed by 52 minutes at halftime due to lightning in the area, and its final 34 seconds were played in a suddenly arriving and spectacular rainstorm, the first actual precipitation of the night.

There was plenty of flashy stuff happening on the field.

Star of the game

Hayden Johnson, Township’s junior QB, completed 30-of-44 passes for 319 yards and four TDs. His favorite target, Landon Kennel, caught 11 for 118 yards and two TDs.

And when the Streaks charged out of the weather delay and marched 65 yards in 11 plays, the last a 2-yard Johnson-to-Kennel, tight-window strike, the Streaks led 27-17 and looked in control.

Turning point

Everything changed midway through the third, when CV got a 78-yard punt return by J.D. Hunter. Early in the final quarter, Eagles QB Isaac Sines found Hunter alone behind the defense for a 70-yard score.

Other than that play, CV totaled 35 passing yards, and 34 of those were on one play. Sines ran for 126 first-half yards, mostly on sharp execution of inside-zone reads. But Township got that cleaned up, and Sines managed nine yards rushing after halftime.

CV scored first, a 29-yard field goal by Sines, who also plays defense and sells programs. The points were set up by Sines’ 65-yard run, on which he was tripped up from behind, critically, by Township’s Asher Wolfe, saving a touchdown.

A possession later, the Eagles connected on their only other significant pass, a 34-yard TD slant from Sines to Paddy Hernjak, and the Blue Streaks were down 10-0 and reeling. Johnson was just getting warmed up.

Township came up with a three-touchdown second quarter on Johnson TD strikes to Wolfe, Jake Laubach and Hayden Johnson.

Township led 20-17 at the half.

Up next

Manheim Township hosts Dallastown at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Cumberland Valley is at Central York on Friday.