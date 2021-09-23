Lancaster-Lebanon League football crossover week has arrived — boom — with the Section 1 squads taking on the Section 2 teams, and the Section 3 outfits squaring off against the Section 4 combatants.

Some folks will be sad to see the crossovers go. Some won’t. Either way, it’s the fourth and final year of the league-mandated crossover clashes; they’ll disappear next fall when the 13 Berks County League teams come aboard as associate members to form a 37-team conference.

There is one non-crossover game on Friday; when Columbia had to cancel its matchup against Ephrata because of COVID-19 issues, the Mountaineers added Daniel Boone for a nonleague date.

By the way, for the record: The crossover games do not count toward your section record. It's a nonleague game, just mandated by the league.

Speaking of coronavirus concerns, after missing its game last week against Governor Mifflin, Cedar Crest was back on the practice field this week and is slated to be back in action on Friday. Exhale, Falcon Nation.

Here’s previewing the entire Week 5 slate, with all games kicking off Friday at 7 p.m. …

SECTION 1 VS. SECTION 2 CROSSOVERS

Manheim Central (4-0) at Wilson (2-2): It doesn’t get much bigger than Barons vs. Bulldogs in our neck of the woods, and Central (owners of 26 section titles) and Wilson (owners of 28 section crowns) go into this clash with exactly 578 career program victories apiece. That’s a pretty cool stat. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 8-4 — including 2-1 in the crossovers — with two wins in a row. Key kid: MC LB Kahlen Watt (32 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 INT) has spearheaded the Barons’ defense, which is allowing just 172 yards a game, tops in the league. And this: Central has given up just 191 rushing yards, least in the league. FYI: Wilson will be minus leading rusher Jadyn Jones, who will miss his second straight game after being ejected against Exeter in Week 3.

Penn Manor (3-1) at Solanco (2-2): The Comets are feeling fine and dandy after last week’s electrifying Hail Mary victory at Warwick. That play — Eli Warfel to Clark Wagstaff at the horn — sent shock-waves around the league. The Golden Mules are angling to get back on track after dropping the Milk Jug traveling trophy game against Lampeter-Strasburg. PM squeaked past Solanco 21-20 last fall. Key kid: Solanco QB Brody Mellinger (250 rushing yards, 4 TD) needs a clean pitch game vs. the Comets’ D. And this: Big stretch ahead for Penn Manor, which gets Section 1 favorites Wilson and then Manheim Township in the next two weeks.

Hempfield (2-2) at Warwick (2-2): Former Section 1 foes will knock heads in Lititz, and the Black Knights have some momentum after holding off Exeter at the wire last week. The Warriors are spitting fire after that sucker-punch Hail Mary setback against Penn Manor. Warwick has won three in a row in the series, including a 34-29 win last year, a 55-7 victory in 2019 and a 27-0 whitewash in 2018. Key kids: Terrific QB battle here; Hempfield’s Cam Harbaugh (690 passing yards; 200 rushing yards on 64 QB keepers; 6 total TD), Warwick’s Jack Reed (989 passing yards, 7 TD) can both steer the ship. And this: Warriors’ WR Cooper Eckert has a league-best 416 receiving yards with five TD snags. Here’s another league-leader: Warwick RB Christian Royer (453 rushing yards, 7 TD) is tied with Ephrata’s Andre Weidman (630 rushing yards, 8 TD) with 84 workmanlike carries.

Manheim Township (2-2) at Cocalico (2-2): A couple of L-L League and District 3 heavyweights will square off in Denver, and the Class 6A Blue Streaks and the Class 4A Eagles are both coming off much-needed victories; Township doubled-up Spring-Ford while Cocalico outdistanced Garden Spot. It’s been all Streaks in this crossover series; Township is 3-0, and has outscored the Eagles 133-38. Key kid: Cocalico RB Anthony Bourassa (710 yards, 8 TD) leads the league in rushing after he gouged out 313 yards last week vs. Garden Spot. And this: Cocalico has yielded 846 passing yards, most in the league. Not a great stat with pass-happy Township coming to town; Streaks’ wideout Anthony Ivey leads all L-L receivers with 33 receptions and five TD grabs.

Conestoga Valley (1-3) at McCaskey (2-2): The Buckskins have lost two of three and can’t seem to get all of their parts collectively firing on the same page. The Red Tornado has a couple of early victories, but needs to clean it up defensively. CV blanked McCaskey 35-0 last fall. Key kids: Tornado pass-catchers Isaac Burks (12-318, 2 TD) and Josiah Gray (6-159, 2 TD) are both averaging a bombs-away 27 yards per catch. And this: All eyes on CV’s backfield; Nick Tran, who came into last week’s game at Daniel Boone as the third-ranked rusher in the league, was injured early in that clash and didn’t return. The Bucks are going to need him moving forward.

Elizabethtown (2-2) at Cedar Crest (2-1): The Bears finally got their offense churning last week with 39 points and 488 yards in a win over McCaskey. There could be some rust in Falcons’ camp; Cedar Crest hasn’t played since Sept. 10, when the Falcons were roughed up by Carlisle. E-town won last year’s matchup 43-14. Key kid: In the last two games, Bears’ receiver Braden Cummings has 10 receptions for 255 yards with three TD grabs. And this: E-town QB Josh Rudy was nearly perfect last week, going 10-for-11 for 220 yards with three TD strikes against McCaskey. Heads up, Falcons’ secondary.

SECTION 3 VS. SECTION 4 CROSSOVERS

Donegal (3-1) at Elco (1-2): The Indians have found their groove with three wins in a row. Elco has dropped two straight, and the Raiders need to get some mojo flowing heading into their Section 4 slate — where they’ll be out to defend their crown, by the way. Elco is 3-2 in its last five meetings against Donegal, with two wins in a row, including a 39-33 OT thriller-diller in 2018. The Indians’ last victory was a 54-0 romp in 2017. Key kid: Elco RB Luke Williams has rushed for 300 yards and two scores in the last two games. And this: Donegal’s 3-game winning streak is its longest since a 5-game tear in 2019, when the Indians topped Pequea Valley, Columbia, Lebanon, Ephrata and Octorara in succession for a 5-1 start.

Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1) at Northern Lebanon (3-1): The Pioneers are sizzling, with three wins in a row, including last week’s Milk Jug dub over Solanco. The Vikings, who own the second-ranked defense in the league — they’re giving up just 218 yards a game — have been a great story with three early wins. L-S won this matchup 63-6 last fall, on the way to winning the Section 3 crown and the D3-4A title. Key kid: L-S TE-LB Beau Heyser (9 catches for 199 yards, 2 TD; 15 tackles, 1 INT, 4 pass breakups) has been fantastic on both sides of the ball for the Pioneers. And this: L-S LB Jackson Heeter had 13 tackles last week vs. Solanco. FYI: Kalani Adams feature story.

Annville-Cleona (1-2) at Lancaster Catholic (2-2): Longtime section foes will square off in Lancaster, and the Dutchmen and the Crusaders both need better defensive efforts after being pushed around last week; A-C allowed 54 points against Donegal, while Catholic was singed for 60 points vs. Columbia. The Crusaders have won four in a row in this series, including a 24-7 triumph last year and a 45-0 romp in 2017. A-C’s last win: 36-21 in 2016. Key kid: A-C safety Alex Long (34 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery) continues to make plays for the Dutchmen. And this: A-C’s Veer attack is averaging 237 rushing yards a game, so Catholic’s rush D will be tested here. FYI: Catholic's Daniel Mueller picks Villanova.

Octorara (3-1) at Lebanon (0-4): The Braves suffered their first setback last week, dropping a 3-point squeaker at Phoenixville. The Cedars are still doing some soul searching; Lebanon is last in the league in total offense — and the Cedars have scored a league-low 28 points — and needs to figure some things out. Pronto. This is the third meeting between the Braves and the Cedars; Lebanon leads 2-0, with a 40-20 win in 2019 and a 28-0 whitewash victory in 2018. Key kid: Octorara QB Weston Stoltzfus (527 air yards, 6 TD, 0 INT) is the league’s passing efficiency leader with a glittering 141 rating. And this: Octorara is second in the league in both rushing yards (1,119) and total offense (411 yards a game). FYI: Mike Trainor feature story.

Garden Spot (0-4) at Pequea Valley (1-2): If you studied their stats, you’d never guess the Spartans are winless; they’ve been one of the most snake-bit teams in the league. The Braves picked up their first victory this season last week, and in riveting fashion. This game was wiped out last fall because of the pandemic. Key kids: PV K Nevin Stoltzfus boomed the game-winning 37-yard field goal with time running out last week vs. Jenkintown; GS K Walker Martin has booted a league-best seven field goals. And this: Garden Spot has given up 973 rushing yards, most in the league.

Nevin Stoltzfus 37-yard field goal for Pequea Valley with 5 seconds left #LLfootball #LLsports @PV_Athletics pic.twitter.com/ciLNRxK486 — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) September 18, 2021

NONLEAGUE

Daniel Boone (2-2) at Ephrata (3-1): The Blazers are coming off consecutive victories over L-L League entrants Garden Spot and Conestoga Valley, and they’ll continue their double-L tour here. The Mountaineers had a nice snap-back victory last week over reigning Section 4 champ Elco. Key kid: Ephrata D-end Cole Freeman (26 tackles, 6 for losses, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 3 pass breakups) has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Mounts’ defense. And this: Ephrata and Boone will be Section 3 foes starting next year, when the 13 Berks League teams join in the fun. They’ll get their new head-to-head series started a year early here.

