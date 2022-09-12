From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

The curtain goes up on the new-look L-L League on Friday, when the head-to-head section matchups get cranking. Continuing to get you ready for all the Week 4 action:

1. Because of the way the sections are aligned, Sections 1, 2 and 3 will still have one nonleague game per week through Week 10. In Week 4, Manheim Township, Manheim Central and Elizabethtown drew the section byes, and will have their fourth consecutive nonleague game to get the season started. A quick look at their opponents … Manheim Township, coming off spectacular, at-the-wire 24-20 win Saturday at Harrisburg, hits the road again, this time to Royersford in Montgomery County to take on Spring-Ford. The Rams (2-1) beat Governor Mifflin (21-10) and blanked Olney (28-0) before falling to Cumberland Valley (28-16) in Week 3. S-F plays in the Pioneer Athletic Conference (Liberty Division) and features the pitch and catch brother combo of QB Matt Zellers and WR Zach Zellers. MT, now 2-1 after blanking Dallastown 40-0 in Week 2, beat S-F 26-13 last fall. FYI: Cumberland Valley is a common opponent; the Eagles clipped the Streaks back in Week 1 as part of their 3-0 getaway. … Manheim Central, now 3-0 and feeling fine after dropping rival Cocalico in Week 3, is at home to take on Susquehannock. It’s the third of the Barons’ five straight home games. The Warriors (2-1) lost their opener vs. South Western (35-3) but have come back strong with back-to-back hard-fought wins against Littlestown (10-7) and Bermudian Springs (14-6). Susky plays in Section 2 of the YAIAA, and is spearheaded by RB Michael Fox (383 rushing yards, 3 TD) and ball-hawker LB Dawson Zorbaugh (13 tackles, 7 for losses, 2 sacks, 2 QB hurries). … Red-hot E-town, which continues to light up scoreboards and stuff stat sheets in its 3-0 getaway, will welcome Red Lion. The Lions (2-1) edged out Ephrata (24-21) and topped West York (45-32) before falling to Reading (42-35) in Week 3. Two players to watch: RB LaDainian Strausbaugh (353 yards, 3 TD) and D-tackle Ethan Nelson (22 tackles, 8 for losses) have made Red Lion tick so far.

2. Really intrigued by the Wilson at Reading matchup on Friday. The Bulldogs and the Red Knights are both riding 2-game winning streaks, and the winner gets a 1-0 jump in Section 1 play. Wilson leads the series by a pretty commanding 23-5 over the years, but they haven’t played for a while. The last time the Bulldogs and the Knights squared off as Section 1 foes, Wilson posted a 61-19 victory back in 2009. Reading, after a 23-year run in the L-L League, headed back to the Berks League the following year. The Bulldogs and the Knights continued their series as nonleague dates over the next two schedule cycles, and Wilson dominated, winning all four quite handily: 60-0 in 2010, 41-0 in 2011, 31-12 in 2012 and 46-6 in 2013. They haven’t met since. Friday, each team must be keyed into defending a dynamic kid: Wilson’s Cam Jones, subbing in at RB the last couple of weeks, scored four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 37-0 whitewash win over Martin Luther King last week, and shifty Reading QB Amier Burdine is coming off his second 100-100 night in the Knights’ victory over Red Lion. It’s Wilson. It’s Reading. It’s the quintessential Berks County big-school rivalry. And it’s back on Friday night in Albright’s Shirk Stadium.

3. The other big game in Berks County on Friday? Easy: Exeter at Governor Mifflin. The Eagles are 3-0 and soaring; the Mustangs are 1-2, but finally cracked the W column in Week 3 when Mifflin eked out a 17-14 win over Boyertown on Jackson Schools’ field goal. Exeter is with the league leaders in pretty much every major statistical category, including total offense and total defense. These teams split last year; Mifflin, which leads the series by a 21-6 count, won 54-21 in the regular season — when the Mustangs were boat-racing pretty much everyone in their path — before Exeter gouged out a 31-28 win in the D3-5A championship game for the Eagles’ first district crown. Gotta believe Mifflin has had this one circled since that clash last November. Winner here gets an enormous leg-up in Section 2.

