From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Multiple mega games on the Week 10 slate. Continuing to preview those big matchups here:

1. Exeter (9-0 overall) at Manheim Central (9-0 overall) on Friday in a battle royale grudge-match for the outright Section 2 championship. The Barons already own 27 of those gold trophies, and will face a stiff test to make it 28, as this game is a rematch of last year’s D3-5A quarterfinals, when the Eagles KO'd the Barons 43-27; it was 36-0 at halftime. So Central will have some payback on its mind when Exeter unpacks the buses at Elden Rettew Field. … Two quick-strike offenses on display on here; Central averages a hefty 464.6 yards a game, second-best in the league, and the Barons have scored a league-best 501 points; they’re averaging a gaudy 55.7 points a game, and they’ve outscored their last four foes by a whopping 270-28. … Both teams feature an efficient QB, a bullish, breakaway back, and a big-play receiver: Exeter trots out QB Mason Rotelli (73 percent completions, 1,195 passing yards, 16 TD tosses against 3 picks, 373 rushing yards, 7 TD keepers), RB Richie Karstien (996 rushing yards, 7.8 avg., 15 TD runs) and receiver du jour Joey Schlaffer (29 catches for 646 yards, 22.3 avg., 9 TD grabs, 2 TD runs, 1 TD pass). Exeter is averaging 372.2 yards and 42.6 points a game. … Central counter-punches with QB Zac Hahn (63 percent completions, 1,774 passing yards, 25 TD passes against 2 picks), RB Brycen Armold (1,620 rushing yards, 9.6 avg., league-best 25 TD runs) and home-run hitter WR Aaron Enterline (27-793, 29.4 avg., 10 TD). … The best D will likely win this showdown, and both squads are loaded with ball-hawkers and tackle-makers. Five Exeter defenders to watch: LB Lucas Palange (54 tackles, 5 for losses, 3 QB hurries), LB Jonathan Martin (43 tackles, 9 for losses, 3 sacks, 9 QB hurries, 3 forced fumbles), DT Kyle Lash (36 tackles, 10 for losses, 3.5 sacks, 8 QB hurries), DT Anthony Caccese (26 tackles, 17 for losses, 6 sacks, 11 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles) and DE Joey Reedy (17 tackles, 8 for losses, 2.5 sacks, 12 QB hurries) have spearheaded the Eagles’ D, which is allowing 190.1 yards a game — third-best in the league — with 23 takeaways, including 12 picks, and Exeter has allowed 719 rushing yards, fewest in the league. … Five Central defenders to watch: DE Jaden Weit (69 tackles, 8.5 sacks), LB Nick Haas (68 tackles, 1.5 sacks), LB Rocco Daugherty (61 tackles, 2 INT), LB Kahlen Watt (52 tackles, 3.5 sacks) and LB Xander Kolk (43 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries) make the Barons’ D tick; Central has 19 sacks and 19 takeaways, and the Barons are giving up 215.4 yards a game, sixth-best in the league. Exeter at Central. Be there.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Surging Garden Spot (4-1 league) at Solanco (5-0 league) on Friday, with the Section 3 title there for the taking. The Golden Mules lock it up outright with a win. The Spartans, fresh of a 66-point night in a rip-roaring victory at Elizabethtown, grabs a share with a victory. … Same kind of a scenario here: Garden Spot’s O is cranking out 413.2 yards a game, fourth-best in the league, and features dual-threat QB Kye Harting (1,640 passing yards, 19 TD passes, 935 rushing yards, 10 TD keepers) and big-play WR Zac Nagle (44-763, 17.3 avg., 8 TD snags) on the flanks. … Solanco’s punishing triple-option attack has amassed 2,829 rushing yards, most in the league. The Mules’ O is sparked by QB Brody Mellinger (471 passing yards, 7 TD tosses against no picks, 630 rushing yards, 16 TD keepers), FB Cole Harris (792 rushing yards, 7 TD), speed-back Josiah Forren (726 rushing yards, 10 TD) and jack-of-all trades Elijah Cunningham (473 rushing yards, 11.3 avg., 3 TD runs, team-best 13 catches, 20.5 avg., 5 TD grabs). … Five GS defenders to watch: LB Cullen Witmer (55 tackles, 15 for losses, 6 QB hurries), DT Tyler Hurst (41 tackles, 19 for losses, 6.5 sacks, 14 QB hurries, 4 forced fumbles), DT Reed Gruber (40 tackles, 9 for losses, 8 sacks, 5 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles), LB Blake Weaver (44 tackles, 8 for losses, 3 INT) and DT Nate Eberly (36 tackles, 4 for losses) all know how to bum-rush a backfield, and Weaver had a pick-6 TD last week vs. E-town. The Spartans are allowing 268.9 yards a game, best in Section 3, with 71 hits for losses, 20.5 sacks, 34 QB hurries and 20 takeaways. … Five Solanco defenders to watch: Forren (80 tackles, 2 INT from his safety spot), LB Nick Defrancesco (55 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 INT, 2 fumble recoveries), LB Aden Herr (51 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries), DB Landon Steele (39 tackles, 6 for losses) and DT John Sankus (24 tackles) can all swarm and do damage, as Solanco is yielding 294.9 yards a game, third-best in Section 3, with 17 tackles for losses, 12 picks and 20 total takeaways. Sparty Nation at Solanco. Nice seeing these programs back playing big-time, late-October gridiron games again.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

3. Lampeter-Strasburg (6-0 league) at Wyomissing (6-0 league) on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. scrap. Yo, old-school L-L League fans: If you haven’t been to Wyo for a game, go. Really cool atmosphere with a neighborhood-field kind of a feel. … Winner here gets the Section 5 crown outright, as the rampaging Pioneers — riding an 8-game winning streak with three shutout wins mixed in there — will try and snap the Spartans’ glittering 33-game regular-season unbeaten streak. … Wyo, the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state, and No. 1 in the D3-3A power ratings, owns the top D in the league, allowing just 151.4 yards a game. L-S is No. 2 at 165 yards a game against, and the Pioneers have given up just 98 points, third-fewest in the league. No. 1 on that list? Wyo; the Spartans have given up just 69 points, and they’ve been pile-driving pretty much everyone in sight. … One of our favorite stats: Wyo has rushed for 2,772 yards — third-most in the league — and the Spartans are averaging (get this) 8.7 yards per carry. Wyo backfield O weapons include Charlie McIntyre (653 yards, 12.8 avg., 9 TD), Drew Eisenhower (595 yards, 12.1 avg., 8 TD) and Matt Kramer (582 yards, 9.1 avg., 17 TD), who have run behind the Spartans’ mammoth O-line to great success. And yes, Wyo has two backs averaging 12-plus yards per carry. That’s lights-out. … Five L-S defenders to watch: LB Harry Jay Wolgemuth (75 tackles, 15 for losses, 2 forced fumbles), LB Jackson Heeter (72 tackles, 11 for losses, 4 sacks), LB Lucas Hines (53 tackles, 9 for losses, 9 QB hurries), DT Ezechiel Lukusa (58 tackles, 9 for losses, 5 QB hurries) and LB Julian Lopez (61 tackles, 2 for losses) will need their best wrap-and-tackle game yet. And the Pioneers’ D-line crew must hold their own in the trenches against Wyo’s talented O-line. There’s your crux. FYI: L-S has 13 takeaways — including six picks by DB Hunter Hildenbrand — 10 sacks, 27 QB hurries and 66 tackles for losses. Is this the week someone snaps Wyo's glorious run? Stay tuned.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage