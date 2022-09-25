From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Getting the hype machine turned up to 11 for a trio of must-see Week 6 tilts:

1. It’s a nonleague game, yes, but there’s never any love lost when Wilson and Governor Mifflin knock heads, and the Bulldogs will pay a visit to Shillington on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kick in the always-popular Gurski-Linn traveling trophy game. Wilson leads the all-time series 37-27, and the Bulldogs lead the trophy series by a 7-3 count. But Mifflin has dominated the last two years, winning 48-7 last fall and 42-14 in 2020, on the way to a pair of D3-5A championship-game appearances. Speaking of D3, Wilson (2-0 Section 1, 4-1 overall with four straight wins) is No. 6 in Class 6A and Mifflin (1-1 Section 2, 2-3 overall) is No. 15 in Class 5A, and has some serious work to do if the Mustangs want to go playoff dancing for the 19th consecutive year. The Mustangs finally did some kicking in Week 5, toppling Muhlenberg 42-8 to remain within shouting distance of Manheim Central and Exeter in the Section 2 hunt. Wilson is white-hot; after that otherwise forgettable setback vs. Roman Catholic back in Week 1, the Bulldogs have roared to four wins in a row, including a 36-13 triumph over Cedar Crest in Week 5 to remain tied atop the Section 1 standings with Hempfield and Penn Manor. It’s the Bulldogs. It’s the Mustangs. It’s the Gurski-Linn trophy. Saturday at 1 p.m. in Shillington. Be there. … All eyes on: GM QB Delsin McNeil, who rushed for three scores and tossed a TD pass in the Mustangs’ much-needed win over Muhlenberg. He’s a wily vet and can make quick reads in Mifflin’s Veer scheme. Wilson’s D will be tested on Saturday.

Speaking of Hempfield and Penn Manor …

2. The Section 1 standings will get a facelift Friday when Penn Manor heads to Landisville to square off against Hempfield. This is also a trophy game; it’s the third meeting between the Comets and the Black Knights for the Battle of 462 trophy. The school districts are separated by Route 462, hence the name. Hempfield won the first two meetings in the trophy series pretty handily: 27-0 last year and 40-7 in 2020; that’s 67-7 in two games. Hempfield (2-0 Section 1, 4-1 overall) and Penn Manor (2-0 Section 1, 3-2 overall) share the section lead with Wilson, which will remain atop the standings while duking it out against Mifflin in a nonleague clash. The Knights vs. Comets survivor will remain at the top in the loss column with the Bulldogs. This is also a key game in the D3-6A power-point chase; Hempfield is at No. 2 and Penn Manor is at No. 8 in the race, as the battle for D3 playoff invites is really beginning to heat up. Can Penn Manor solve Hempfield’s air-tight defense in this scrap? We shall see. The winner hoists the 462 trophy. … All eyes on: PM RB Jonathan Osman, who had a 56-yard TD dash in the Comets’ 36-7 dub over Reading, and he also intercepted a pass and took it to the house for a pick-6, one of Penn Manor’s three defensive scores vs. the Red Knights.

3. A huge Section 5 game on tap Friday when Hamburg (2-0 league, 5-0 overall) pays a visit to Lancaster Catholic (2-0, 5-0) with first place on the line. The loser will taste defeat for the first time this season and fall out of first place. The Hawks and the Crusaders share the section lead with Schuylkill Valley; the Panthers (2-0, 3-2) will shuffle off to Fredericksburg on Friday to take on Northern Lebanon, which couldn’t slow down Catholic in Week 5, as Crusaders’ QB Will Cranford filled the air with footballs, throwing for 351 yards with five TD tosses; Jaevon Parker (3 TD, 119 yards) and R.J. Gonzalez (1 TD, 123 yards) both had 100-plus receiving yards in the win. Hamburg’s O has also been lights-out; the Hawks lead the L-L League with 258 points, and RB Pierce Mason has 16 TD runs and 18 total scores in five games. According to reports, Mason suffered an injury vs. Kutztown in Week 5. We'll see if he's ready to go Friday when the Hawks gas up the bus and head to Lancaster. The scoreboard could get a serious workout Friday night when Catholic and Hamburg do battle. Circle it. … All eyes on: Catholic DB Colton Hegener, who turned in this season’s first 100-yard play in Week 5, when he picked off a pass and zoomed from end-line to end-line for a TD against Northern Lebanon.

Plenty more about all three of these games coming up this week, as the Week 6 slate features 19 games — 17 on Friday and a pair on Saturday: The Wilson-Mifflin throw-down, plus Kennard-Dale at Fleetwood in a nonleague clash.

