School officials announced Wednesday afternoon that out of an abundance of caution and because of COVID-19 concerns in the district, Cedar Crest will not play its football game at Governor Mifflin on Friday night.

The Falcons are the fifth Lancaster-Lebanon League team to deal with a coronavirus-related postponement already this season; Annville-Cleona, Elco and Pequea Valley had their season-openers back on Aug. 27 postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, and the Dutchmen, Raiders and the Braves are scheduled to play makeup games on Nov. 5.

Last week, Manheim Township’s game against Central Dauphin was postponed because of coronavirus issues at CD, and the Blue Streaks picked up a game on the fly and played Harrisburg last Saturday.

Now Cedar Crest will be out of action on Friday. Governor Mifflin has already found an opponent; the Mustangs will take on Harrisburg, which was also idle after Central Dauphin called off that matchup because of lingering COVID-19 concerns at CD.

Cedar Crest will explore its options for Nov. 5. If the Falcons and/or Governor Mifflin make the district playoffs, the game will not be made up. If Cedar Crest does not make the postseason, the Falcons could add a nonleague game on that date against another team that didn’t make the playoffs.

Governor Mifflin is 3-0 and is one of the top-ranked Class 5A teams in the state.

