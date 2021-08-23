L-L Football Media Day
Buy Now

Annville-Cleona players Chase Maguire, left, Brad Smith, and Rogan Harter, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League football media day at Enck's Catering in Manheim Thursday July 29, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Another Lancaster-Lebanon League football team will not play Friday night when the 2021 season gets underway.

Annville-Cleona on Monday afternoon announced that its game against Schuylkill Valley has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues at A-C.

The game was pushed back to Nov. 5.

A-C is the second L-L League football squad to have its opener postponed; Pequea Valley’s game against Biglerville, originally set for Friday, was pushed back until Nov. 5 because of coronavirus issues at Biglerville.

A-C is set to play Sept. 2 at Fleetwood.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next