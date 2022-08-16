From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Day 1 of training camps around the area are in the books, as the 37 L-L League football teams inch closer to Saturday’s scrimmage date. Continuing our look at a few of those matchups here:

1.Pequea Valley at Jenkintown, Saturday, 10 a.m.: We have this scrimmage circled because when the Braves and the Drakes clash in Montgomery County — a 60-mile bus trek for PV, by the way — it will be a rematch from a riveting nonleague game last fall in Kinzers. PV eked out a thrilling 17-14 win, knocking off Jenkintown on Nevin Stoltzfus’ field goal in the waning seconds. All eyes on the Braves’ sideline for this matchup, as Mike Choi returns for his second tour of duty skippering PV. He has inserted a new-look Wing-T offense, so the Braves’ skill kids — QB Peyton Temple, RB Orlando Stoltzfus, etc. — will spend a good chunk of their time Saturday getting to work on those plays and, perhaps more importantly, PV’s O-line will get some live combat action in the trenches. The Braves’ D should also get a good workout; Jenkintown is set to return its top passer (QB James Martin threw for 331 yards with 3 TD tosses last year), top rusher (Keegan Eichert bolted for 337 yards with a trio of TD runs last year) and receiver (Alex Williams caught 12 passes for 235 yards with 3 TD grabs last year) from last season’s squad, which finished up 3-5 overall. We’ve already pegged L-L League Section 5 as a wide-open race, and PV would love to kick up a fuss and be players in that hunt, especially with Choi returning to call the shots. Getting some mo — while working out the intricacies of the Wing-T — in Jenkintown would be a great start for the Braves, who open up in Week 1 with another long bus ride, at Biglerville.

2. Conrad Weiser at Solanco, Saturday, 10 a.m.: At the top of our must-see list for this clash in Quarryville is Conrad Weiser’s QB spot, where Donovan Gingrich has been penciled in to succeed Logan Klitsch, who had a crackerjack career behind center for the Scouts. The dual-threat will be missed, after earning all-state honors last fall, and playing in the PFSCA East-West game earlier this year. Klitsch’s name is all over Conrad Weiser’s record book, and it appears Gingrich is the next man up to slide into the QB duties in Robesonia. He’ll have a safety valve wideout at his disposal in Trey Dianna, so Solanco’s secondary — featuring vet D-backs Elijah Cunningham and Josiah Forren — should see plenty of action Saturday. Great call by Conrad Weiser to scrimmage the Golden Mules, who will go ground-and-pound Flexbone with shifty QB Brody Mellinger returning to pilot that punishing ship. The Scouts, slotted into the tough-as-nails Section 4 race, will see all kinds of offenses this fall, including four teams that will line up in a Wing-T look: Wyomissing, Berks Catholic, Octorara and Donegal. They’ll also face Lampeter-Strasburg’s spread/pistol attack and Cocalico’s and Elco’s Veer schemes. That’s a lot of run defense. And it’ll start with chasing Solanco around — plus plenty of trench warfare — in this scrimmage, as the Scouts prep for their Week 1 home tilt vs. Garden Spot, and the Mules get ready for their opener at Lampeter-Strasburg in the annual Milk Jug showdown.

BONUS NUGGET: In case you missed it, Exeter O-line standout Anthony Caccese recently made a verbal commitment to continue his career at the University of Delaware.

3. Lampeter-Strasburg at Conestoga Valley, Saturday, 6 p.m.: It’s the Lampeter Bowl. Well, sort of. The traveling trophy between the neighboring school districts is currently housed at L-S, but the rivalry series is on hold for at least the next two years because the Pioneers (West Lampeter) and the Buckskins (East Lampeter) couldn’t jive on a nonleague date this cycle. So L-S and CV will scrimmage instead. We suggested to the Pioneers’ crew at media day that they trot out the trophy before Saturday’s festivities and park it on the 50-yard line for all to see. Not sure if they’ll go for that or not, but there will be a lot going on in this scrimmage, which has a 6 p.m. kickoff time, making it the only evening game on the L-L League scrimmage slate on Saturday. This will be the first game action for CV rookie coach Jon Scepanski, and this will be the first time he’ll lead his troops into game action after the passing of Tyreese Smith and Tyler Zook earlier this summer. So the Bucks will get a chance to start honoring their classmates on the field, which should be a great escape for those guys. We’re anxious to see how L-S’s QB situation shakes down; Hunter Hildenbrand, a terrific pass-catcher and DB wiz, and speedster Trent Wagner are at the top of coach Victor Ridenour’s depth chart, and either of those guys could handle the job. They’ll both test CV’s defense, which features all-star LB Robby Swift. Plenty of storylines here, when the Pioneers and the Bucks square off in Witmer. As mentioned, L-S opens up at home vs. Solanco in the Milk Jug game, while CV will welcome Penn Manor in Week 1.

