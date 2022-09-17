ROBESONIA — In what was easily the best finish so far in the 2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League football season, Conrad Weiser stunned Elco.

Three plays after watching the Raiders suck up more than 10 minutes off the clock and take the lead after an outstanding 95-yard touchdown march, the Scouts got a 14-yard TD strike from Donovan Gingrich to Trey Dianna with 1:02 to play in regulation.

After a timeout, Weiser kept its offense on the field and went for the 2-point conversion, and Gingrich again hit Dianna for the go-ahead score in the Scouts’ riveting 22-21 win over Elco in the Section Four opener for both teams here Saturday night.

Weiser (1-0 league, 2-2 overall) knocked Elco (0-1, 3-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten. The Scouts punted the ball to the Raiders in a 14-14 game on the first play of the fourth quarter. Elco proceeded to hog the ball for the next 10-plus minutes, matriculating the ball 95 yards for the go-ahead score.

Jake Williams, who rumbled for 199 yards on 26 carries, zoomed 12 yards for a TD with 1:49 left. But Weiser went right to work, driving the length of the field and punching in a TD and the game-winning 2-point pass to stun Elco.

“We were very confident,” Weiser coach Alan Moyer said about the decision to go for the two-point play. “Talking to my coaches, the consensus was to go for it. I’m not sure what the philosophy is? Do you kick it for the tie when you’re at home? Anyway, it worked. It was a great call; but it’s always a great call when you make it.”

Turning point

Weiser got the ball back with 1:43 to go at its own 42. Gingrich zipped a 44-yard pass to Dianna to get the drive going, and the Scouts continued the momentum all the way into the end zone, when Gingrich hit Dianna on a back-shoulder fade to cut Elco’s lead to 21-20.

Stars of the game

Williams was a horse for Elco. His 45-yard TD scamper down the far sideline with 1:47 to go in the third quarter knotted the game at 14-14, after Weiser had a 14-6 lead at the half.

Ira Gensamer also added to the Raiders’ cause with a pair of first-half field goals, a 26-yarder for a 3-0 lead, and a 38-yarder to slice Weiser’s lead to 7-6 with 7:11 to go in the first half.

Also of note: Elco receiver Sara Miller — coach Bob Miller’s daughter — had her first career reception, a 27-yarder in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Gingrich clicked on 13 of 23 passes for 223 yards for Weiser, which only ran the ball 10 times. Remember, the Scouts only had the ball for four plays in the fourth quarter, and one of those was a punt.

Gingrich had a pair of first-half TD passes to Josh Miller, a 51-yarder for a 7-3 lead, and an 8-yard flip for a 14-6 cushion at intermission. Dianna had four catches for 99 yards for the Scouts.

Quotable

“They had a funky look on the right side, like trips in a stack,” Elco coach Bob Miller said about Weiser’s two-point attempt. “We called a timeout and got them out of that. But hey, they made the play. I think they went for two because they knew we’d keep driving the ball inside the 10 in OT. That tells me that they respect our kids.”

Up next

Both teams continue Section Four action on Friday; Elco hosts undefeated Wyomissing, while Weiser has a road date at Octorara.

