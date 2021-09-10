ROBESONIA — Conrad Weiser scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and held on to post a 35-32 win over visiting Elco in nonleague football on Friday night.

The Scouts (2-1) were led by the their dual-threat quarterback, Logan Klitsch. He was 14-for-20 passing for 241 yards and a touchdown. Klitsch added 124 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

Turning point

Elco (1-1) pulled within 21-12 on a Luke Williams 6-yard touchdown run with 1:40 left in the second quarter. The Raider defense then put Conrad Weiser in a third-and-21 when Klitsch hit Aanjay Feliciano for a 43-yard reception to the Elco 16. Klitsch ran in a touchdown on the next play for a 28-12 lead. Even though Elco did squeeze in a 3-yard touchdown run by Cole Thomas 20 seconds before halftime, the Raiders had to go uphill the rest of the game.

Stars of the game

Feliciano impressed with nine catches for 194 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. However, Luke Williams deserves consideration for top star in a losing effort. He had 31 carries for 175 yards and a touchdown. He also had Elco's only reception, for 26 yards, during a scoring drive in the second period.

Key statistic

The game was decided by what happened after the touchdowns. Both teams reached the end zone five times. Conrad Weiser place kicker Adam Nolt was 5-for-5 on extra points. Elco was 1 for 5 on all its conversions. It was 0 for 3 on kicks and 0 for 1 on runs. The Raiders did get two points on a pass from Cole Thomas to Aiden Fritsch on their last touchdown with 4:12 left in the game.

Up next

Elco will look to get back on the winning track as it hosts Ephrata in another nonleague contest next Friday.