Even consistent winners hit bumps on the path to success.

Conrad Weiser did have a 15-year streak of reaching the football postseason, but in 2022, the Scouts were adjusting to life without some playmakers, while Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four was filling up with top-line contenders. A 3-7 campaign ended their playoff run.

It is hard to say whether coach Alan Moyer’s team can jump back into districts in just one year, but the Scouts do have more experience now than a year ago, and incentive to get the bad taste of a sub-.500 year out of their mouths.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Alan Moyer (21st season, 136-87) • Base offense: Pro-style • Base defense: 4-4 • 2022 results: 3-7 (2-5 L-L) • Key players returning: OT Kaleb Britting, RB Ousmane Conde, QB-P Donovan Gingrich, TE-DE Evan Miller, WR Josh Miller, RB-LB Sevon Parham, DB Evan Rittle, OT Charlie Shimp.

About the offense

Junior quarterback Donovan Gingrich is back to run the show for the Scouts. Last year he had 11 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions, along with 1,268 yards and a 48.8 completion percentage.

“Obviously, he took a little of a beating last year,” Moyer said. “Like the rest of the team, he took his lumps. He’s throwing the ball well now. We didn’t allow him to run much last year, but we hope to use legs more.”

Moyer also said that Gingrich will probably be doing the place-kicking and punting this fall.

Both the running back and receiving corps are expected to be run by committee, rather than by one or two standouts. On the ground, Conrad Weiser will have senior Ousmane Conde, a quick runner, and senior Sevon Parham, a “3 yards and a cloud of dust” runner, according to Moyer.

Parham had 351 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, while Conde had 339 and two, respectively. Junior Jonathon McQuillen will also get some touches.

Senior Josh Miller and junior Evan Rittle are back at wide receiver, having pulled in 24 and 17 catches last season, respectively. Several others will be in patterns for Gingrich to throw to.

On the offensive line, some of the positions are unsettled, but senior center Aiden Fitzgerald and junior tackle Kaleb Britting will be up front most of the time. Tight end Evan Miller, a junior and returning starter, will also help in the blocking schemes.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at Garden Spot Sept. 1: at Fleetwood Sept. 8: Twin Valley Sept. 15: at Elco Sept. 22: Octorara Sept. 29: Berks Catholic Oct. 6: at Donegal Oct. 14: at Wyomissing (1:30 p.m.) Oct. 20: Lampeter-Strasburg Oct. 27: Cocalico

About the defense

Just like several of the offensive positions, the defensive line will be by committee. But if that committee has a president, its Miller, who returns at defensive end after compiling a team-high 58 tackles last year.

Parham is the only returning linebacker among starters. He had 46 stops last season.

Likewise, there is one experienced starter back in the defensive backfield, as Rittle returns after having 47 tackles last year.

For the other eight spots on the field, playing time will come down to performances in practices and scrimmages. There are potentially eight different players who might fill in the front line of the 4-4 and another handful for the remaining linebacker and cornerback positions.

“We have a lot of new things happening on defense,” Moyer said. “We have to have new things on defense because that wasn’t very good last year.”

Intangibles

Last season, Conrad Weiser did not realize it would need a new offensive coordinator until May. This time around, Nate Luckenbill has had all year to consider the best approach to 2023. Still, all strategies are dependent on the execution on the field.

“It’s going to be up to how quickly the offensive line develops,” Moyer said.

The last word

The Scouts do have some experienced skill players back, like Gingrich and Rittle, but are still stuck in a section that Moyer feels is just as stacked as it was a year ago.

“I look at the teams were are playing, and each one has people back,” Moyer said. “The only advantage we have is that we are a year older. We didn’t lose too many players, so we hope to be more competitive this year.”