It was a football game for all of you Charles Dickens fans ... the best of halves, the worst of halves.

Behind a momentum-grabbing decision by head coach Gerad Novak, Conestoga Valley dominated the second half, scored 24 unanswered points and defeated visiting Garden Spot 38-23 in a nonleague affair Friday night.

Down 23-14 at the half and kicking off to start the second, Novak called for an onside kick. Jaden Walker executed it to perfection, catching the Spartans flat footed, and recovered the kick at the Spartans’ 48.

Six plays later Macoy Kneisley completed a 26-yard TD pass to his favorite target, Jayiell Plowden, and the comeback was in motion.

CV’s defense held at the Spartan 30, Colin Hoffner blocked Walker Martin’s punt, with the Bucks (1-1) recovering at the 11. Jaden Walker’s 34-yard field goal gave the Bucks the lead for good with 6:13 still to play in the third quarter.

“We surrendered momentum,” Spartans coach Matt Zamperini said. “We handed it to them like a cupcake and it avalanched from there.”

It was a tale of two halves as the Spartans (0-2) cashed two CV turnovers for 10 points. In the second half it was the Bucks’ turn to line up at the turnover payroll window.

“I told them at halftime, ‘We just got to get out of our own way. You can hang your head and say you’re not a good football team. Just go out and execute.’ ”

The Spartans moved the ball at will the first half as Tristan Sadowski engineered four scoring drives on five possessions. Sadowski tossed TDs of 9 and 4 yards to Derrick Lambert and plowed over from a yard out for a third touchdown. Walker Martin added a 35-yard field goal.

CV was its own worst enemy in the half, rolling up 215 yards offense as Nick Tran ran for 128 yards and touchdowns of 12 and 80 yards on six carries. But spilling paint all over the masterpiece with turnovers and an untimely pass interference that negated an interception at their own 2.

“We were making a few mistakes here and there and that’s the reason we were behind in the game,” Novak said.

As the same time, Kneisley completed three passes to Plowden for 68 yards and it was clear they were just getting warmed up.

They connected five times for 104 yards and a 55-yard score in the second half while Tran added 50 yards to his total to finish 19 for 178.

Stunned by the reversal of fortune, the Spartans, who rushed 23 times for 103 yards in the first half, were held to minus 14 on nine tries in the second, including the loss on the blocked punt.

With the first win of the season under their belt, the Bucks turn their attention to Lampeter-Strasburg and the Lampeter Bowl next weekend. The Spartans look to get in the win column next Friday, hosting Daniel Boone on Garden Spot's new turf surface.