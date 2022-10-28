The Conestoga Valley Buckskins remained in the hunt for a District Three Class 5A playoff spot thanks to a 35-0 win over visiting Muhlenberg on Friday night.

The Buckskins (3-3 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two, 5-5 overall) will need some help if they are to sneak their way into the playoffs, though.

Conestoga Valley was able to keep the lid on the Muhls’ elusive back Gio Cavanna, who rushed for only 18 yards. Luckily for Cavanna, he needed 17 to break the 1,000-yard mark, and he finished his fantastic season with 1,001 rushing yards.

The Buckskins’ defense piled pressure on the Muhlenberg offense the entire night, and the Muhls (1-5, 2-8) had fits consistently moving the ball. Their best opportunity to score came late in the fourth quarter from the Conestoga Valley 1-yard line, but they were stopped on four tries up the middle.

On offense, Conestoga Valley’s two-headed monster of Ish Camacho and Nick Tran led the way. Camacho broke loose for an 86-yard touchdown run on the Buckskins’ first play of the game, along with taking a pitch from quarterback Macoy Kneisley and tossing it 60 yards downfield for a touchdown pass to Kyle Jankowski.

Tran had two touchdowns on the night, including a big 75-yard run, and finished with 138 yards on nine carries. Camacho finished with 106 yards on just three rushes.

It was an emotional season for Conestoga Valley, who lost two of its players, Tyler Zook and Tyreese Smith, in the wake of a car crash in June.

Coach Jon Scepanski was proud of how his team stuck together and handled whatever the season threw at them.

“They were able to stay together through all the adversity that we faced,” said Scepanski. “They’re very impressive.”