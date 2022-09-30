L-L Football Media Day
Buy Now

From left, Conestoga Valley's Robby Swift, Macoy Kneisley and Nick Tran at the Lancaster-Lebanon League high school football media day event at the LNP offices in Lancaster on Friday, August 5, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Coming off a tough loss to Solanco in Week Five, Conestoga Valley righted the ship with a decisive 38-18 football win Friday night over visiting Lebanon in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two play on Friday night.

Early in the first quarter, senior Macoy Kneisley snuck into the end zone on a 10-yard QB keeper to put the Buckskins (1-1 L-L , 3-3 overall) on the scoreboard, going up 7-0.

Senior kicker David Irwin tacked on a 34-yard field goal to extend the CV lead to 10-0.

Lebanon (0-3, 0-6) attempted to shift the momentum and snap its 17-game slide in the second quarter, when senior Emanuel Mason broke out a 38-yard touchdown run, followed by an unsuccessful two-point conversion, to cut a two-score deficit to one at 10-6.

The Buckskins, however, slammed the door shut with two more rushing scores — a 37-yarder from Jayden Johnson and an 11-yarder from Nick Tran — to seal Lebanon's fate and up the score to 24-6 at halftime.

Key factors

Led by dual-threat passer Kneisley (one scrambling score, plus a 6-yard TD pass to senior Ish Camacho) and Tran (15 carries for 72 yards and 2 TDs), the Buckskins’ electric Pistol Wing-T attack racked up more than 250 total yards on the ground, despite committing several crucial penalties in the first half.

The Buckskins saw four big-play TDs — on a 4-yard Johnson run, 73 and 85-yard carries from Camacho, and a long interception return from Isaiah Sensenig — erased off the scoreboard on penalties.

Lebanon QBs Brandyn Castro (6-of-19 passing for 102 yards and an 18-yard TD pass to Braylon Beaver with one interception) and Mason (45 passing yards on 5 attempts with one interception, plus a TD rush) showed flashes of brilliance behind center but were unable to establish consistent momentum for the Cedars' pass-heavy spread offense, amassing just over 200 yards of total production.

Up next

Conestoga Valley will host Governor Mifflin next Friday, while Lebanon faces Manheim Central at home.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next