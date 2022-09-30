Coming off a tough loss to Solanco in Week Five, Conestoga Valley righted the ship with a decisive 38-18 football win Friday night over visiting Lebanon in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two play on Friday night.

Early in the first quarter, senior Macoy Kneisley snuck into the end zone on a 10-yard QB keeper to put the Buckskins (1-1 L-L , 3-3 overall) on the scoreboard, going up 7-0.

Senior kicker David Irwin tacked on a 34-yard field goal to extend the CV lead to 10-0.

Lebanon (0-3, 0-6) attempted to shift the momentum and snap its 17-game slide in the second quarter, when senior Emanuel Mason broke out a 38-yard touchdown run, followed by an unsuccessful two-point conversion, to cut a two-score deficit to one at 10-6.

The Buckskins, however, slammed the door shut with two more rushing scores — a 37-yarder from Jayden Johnson and an 11-yarder from Nick Tran — to seal Lebanon's fate and up the score to 24-6 at halftime.

Key factors

Led by dual-threat passer Kneisley (one scrambling score, plus a 6-yard TD pass to senior Ish Camacho) and Tran (15 carries for 72 yards and 2 TDs), the Buckskins’ electric Pistol Wing-T attack racked up more than 250 total yards on the ground, despite committing several crucial penalties in the first half.

The Buckskins saw four big-play TDs — on a 4-yard Johnson run, 73 and 85-yard carries from Camacho, and a long interception return from Isaiah Sensenig — erased off the scoreboard on penalties.

Lebanon QBs Brandyn Castro (6-of-19 passing for 102 yards and an 18-yard TD pass to Braylon Beaver with one interception) and Mason (45 passing yards on 5 attempts with one interception, plus a TD rush) showed flashes of brilliance behind center but were unable to establish consistent momentum for the Cedars' pass-heavy spread offense, amassing just over 200 yards of total production.

Up next

Conestoga Valley will host Governor Mifflin next Friday, while Lebanon faces Manheim Central at home.