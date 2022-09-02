Coming off a tough loss in Week One against Penn Manor, Conestoga Valley bounced back with a dominant 42-7 nonleague football win Friday night over visiting Daniel Boone.

This game marked the Buckskins’ inaugural victory under new head coach Jon Scepanski, who previously worked a nine-year stint as the head football coach at Northeastern York in the York-Adams League.

Play-by-play

Midway through the first quarter Friday, senior Zach Phy took a jet sweep 35 yards to put CV on the scoreboard, going up 7-0.

Blazers QB Dean Rotter responded with an 11-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Anthony High, tying the score at 7-7 in the second quarter.

The Buckskins tacked on two more scores — a 25-yard Nick Tran run, plus a 29-yard connection between quarterback Macoy Kneisley and wideout Jeff Fisher — to enter halftime up 21-7.

Out of the break, Tran scampered for a 44-yard touchdown run to seal the Blazers’ fate, 28-7.

Key factors

Tran (18 carries for 150-plus rushing yards and two scores), Kneisley (3-of-8 passes for 61 yards and two TDs — one pass, one rush — with an interception) and Phy (3 carries for 45-plus yards and a score) were able to kickstart the Buckskins' new Pistol Wing-T attack, exceeding 350 yards of total offense.

Led by junior Ethan Kryman (20 carries for 111 rush yards), the Daniel Boone backfield amassed just under 150 yards on the ground.

Rotter (8-of-22 passing for 58 yards and a TD) was unable to establish momentum under center after reportedly sustaining a minor shoulder injury in Week One action.

Quotable

“There's a lot of things that are the same here (transitioning from Northeastern York to Conestoga Valley), but there's also a lot of support,” Scepanski said. “The kids have bought into what we (the staff) want to accomplish here, their effort really showed itself tonight.”

Up next

Conestoga Valley will visit Garden Spot next Friday, while Daniel Boone travels to Muhlenberg.