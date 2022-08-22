Heavy, heavy hearts at Conestoga Valley this fall, where the Buckskins will dedicate their season and play their darnedest for a pair of fallen teammates and classmates, Tyreese Smith and Tyler Zook, who died this summer.

It’s been a somber couple of months for the Buckskins’ crew, but first-year skipper Jon Scepanski — a former Solanco QB, former CV assistant and fresh off a nine-year stint as Northeastern York’s head coach — has come on board and rallied his troops.

Scepanski has preached togetherness and team camaraderie as they cope with the loss of their friends. On the field, Scepanski will sprinkle in some changes as his Bucks try and find some solace.

“It was hard to leave Northeastern,” Scepanski said. “The AD was awesome, and I had a lot of great relationships. But at the same time, I lived in Lancaster County my whole life, and I live like seven minutes from Conestoga Valley. So, I get to recharge the batteries and coach up some new players. So far, it’s been fun.”

With a daunting Section Two slate on the horizon, the Bucks are hoping to have a fun season under a first-year skipper, while paying tribute to Smith and Zook.

About the offense

Right out of the chute, Scepanski installed a Pistol Wing-T scheme, which means plenty of quick-strike options for returning QB Macoy Kneisley, a wily veteran due back for his third season behind center in Witmer.

That means new pass patterns, new running plays and an overall new look for CV’s offense.

“They’re excited because we’ll do some new things,” Scepanski said. “But in the end, football is football.”

The Bucks will return another vet to run said football in RB Nick Tran, who scooted for 700-plus yards last year. He can motor and slither through holes. Sure-handed WR Kyle Jankowski also returns to the flanks to help out Kneisley in the new-look passing game.

The biggest question mark here will be the O-line, with just one full-timer due back from last year in OT Soren Stoltzfus. That means a bunch of new starters up front, trying to protect Kneisley and open holes for Tran — in a new scheme everyone is still learning on the fly.

“I trust our O-line guys a lot,” Tran said. “Especially Soren.”

“We’ll have a young O-line, but I’m excited to see what they can do once they get it together,” Kneisley added. “I’m very comfortable with them so far. We’ll have some new challenges, yes. But I’m excited to take them on and see how we do as a team.”

About the defense

Some key guys to replace on this side of the ball as well — the biggest holes are up front — but the Bucks are ahead of the curve in the linebacker department with the return of ace tackler Robby Swift.

“He’s our down-hill dude,” Scepanski said. “He won’t be afraid of any contact. Having Robby in the middle of our defense makes a lot of sense for us.”

Swift will need some new ’backers to flank him, and keep an eye on Wyatt Wolgemuth to anchor the D-line from his end slot. Tran also returns to his spot in the secondary. But there will be a lot of fresh faces sliding in around those guys, with a bumpy Section Two grind right up around the bend.

“We’ll be ready to go on defense,” Swift vowed. “No matter what or no matter who we’re playing against.”

Final word

“There’s a sense of unity among them,” Scepanski said of his players. “They’ve really bonded together, with the circumstances we’ve had. It’s brought them even closer, and now they realize just how much they rely on each other, and how important every day is. To see that is very impressive.”