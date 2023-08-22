The player Conestoga Valley counts on most will never have the football in his hands. He wears No. 79. He works in the trenches.

What Soren Stoltzfus means to the Buckskins is hard to quantify. What number can be attached to the perfect block? What measure is there for leadership?

It’s best to let Stoltzfus’ teammates or his head coach explain his value.

“He’s my right-hand man,” quarterback Liam Cheek said. “It’s great to have him around as a leader and a brother. He’s a phenomenal player. I couldn’t ask for better. He’s always keeping the energy up, the hopes up.”

Cheek plays the most glamorous position on the field. That’s a lineman he’s talking about.

Stoltzfus has earned his standing among his CV teammates. It has been years in the making.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound senior spent the COVID-19 lock-down practicing his footwork in the backyard. He spent part of this summer attending a leadership conference.

“He asks questions that you’re hoping somebody is going to ask,” CV coach Jon Scepanski said. “He’s always thinking one step ahead. Not only does it make him better, he’s preparing the other guys who are working with him.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Two • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Jon Scepanski (second season, 5-5) • Base offense: Pistol Wing-T • Base defense: 4-3 • 2022 results: 5-5 (3-3 L-L) • Key players returning: LB Jackson Byers, QB Liam Cheek, C-DE Justin Corson, QB Garrett Daniels, TE Dominick Epstein, TE-DE Shymier Hernandez, WR-DB-K-P Kyle Jankowski, WR-DB-KR Jayden Johnson, WR-DB Malachi Santana, TE-LB Brett Schnader, WR-DB Isaiah Sensenig, OT-DT Soren Stoltzfus, OG-DT Tal Stoltzfus.

Stoltzfus discovered his love of football through his television. He was 10 years old when he watched the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos play in Super Bowl 48.

That looked like fun, he thought. Why not give it a shot?

When he showed up to play for his first pee-wee team, Stoltzfus was over the weight limit. He was forced to suit up for the junior varsity with the other bigger kids.

The experience was enough to get Stoltzfus hooked. There were parts of the sport he loved.

“Dominating other people,” he said. “Getting to legally hit people, get some anger out and not have to face the repercussions. That was the nicest part of it.”

It was during the pandemic that Stoltzfus took his biggest leap. He watched videos, set up cones and put in the work.

Left drive. Right drive. Left lead. Right lead. He worked on the first step out of his stance. He learned his second step should be right onto the ground. Hours of practice all by himself.

It was a way to break up the boredom and it was a way to get better.

“I decided I was done being middle of the pack,” Stoltzfus said. “I was so done. I was ready to take the next step. I wanted to be good. I didn’t want to be average.”

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at Penn Manor (Millersville University’s Pucillo Field) Sept. 1: at Daniel Boone Sept. 8: Garden Spot Sept. 15: Warwick Sept. 22: Solanco Sept. 29: at Lebanon Oct. 6: at Governor Mifflin Oct. 13: Manheim Central Oct. 20: Exeter Oct. 27: at Muhlenberg

Stoltzfus became one of the best two-way linemen in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. He earned Section Two first-team All-Star honors on offense and was second team on defense.

Conestoga Valley went 5-5 and finished fourth in the section behind Exeter, Manheim Central and Warwick. It wasn’t a bad result considering what the Buckskins were up against.

CV had a first-year coach in Scepanski, who didn’t take over until three months before the start of the season. The Bucks coped with the death of two teammates, Tyler Zook and Tyreese Smith, related to a traffic accident last summer.

There’s a greater comfort level between Scepanski, a Solanco grad and former CV assistant, and his players now. Former Lampeter-Strasburg head coach John Manion has been taken over as offensive coordinator. There’s plenty of optimism in Witmer.

“The season ends and you give them a little bit of time off,” Scepanski said. “Then it was, ‘Coach, when are we going to start? When are we going to do this?’ You like that excitement. These guys were ready to go and Christmas just ended.”

Cheek will be the man under center. Kyle Jankowski will be the top receiver and Malachi Santana will catch it and run it.

There’s no primary option in the offense like there was last season, when Nick Tran rushed for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns. It’ll be more of a committee approach.

Stoltzfus will be the centerpiece of the line. The senior and his fellow linemen will try to create holes and create time for their teammates.

This much is clear: No. 79 is No. 1 in CV’s locker room.

“You might not see him carry the ball or score a bunch of touchdowns, but the team knows he’s a big influence in why we were able to be successful,” Scepanski said. “He’s a great leader and a great teammate to have.”

If the Buckskins can make a jump in the section standings, it’s Stoltzfus who will take them there.