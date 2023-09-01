BIRDSBORO — Admittedly, Daniel Boone made a thrilling comeback in the second half of Friday’s nonleague football game against visiting Conestoga Valley.

But the Blazers fell short against the measuring stick of Jayden Johnson’s four touchdowns.

Johnson and the Buckskins went on to post a 28-21 win at Brazinsky Field.

The Blazers (0-2) were down 21-7 at the half but seemed to come out of the locker room a different team. Senior quarterback Dean Rotter scored his second rushing touchdown after a Buckskins fumble deep in their own territory. The Blazers’ defense shut down the Buckskins in the third quarter, too, limiting them to 59 yards and fueling the comeback.

Late in the third quarter Rotter led a gutsy 11-play drive capped off by a 2-yard plunge by Connor Reed on fourth-and-goal at the 2, tying the game at 21-21 with 8:23 left. However, the excitement was short-lived on the Blazers’ part.

The story of the night was the big-play energy from Johnson, who was responsible for all four of the Buckskin touchdowns — of 53,44,44 and 79 yards. The back-breaker was the 79-yard run just two plays after the Blazers had tied the game.

Rotter engineered another 11-play drive late in the fourth, but a costly fumble gave the Buckskins the ball with little time left.