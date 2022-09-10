An explosive rushing attack led by senior Nick Tran propelled the Conestoga Valley football team to a 41-35 nonleague victory in overtime over Garden Spot on Friday night in New Holland.

Garden Spot had the first possession in OT. On first-and-goal from the 10-yard line, quarterback Kye Harting scrambled for 9-plus yards and appeared to have broken the plane of the goal line, but was instead forced backward and fumbled.

CV recovered, then had its own chance to score from the 10. Tran ran for 3 yards on first down, then powered through a pair of would-be tacklers for the game-winning score.

“It was amazing,” Tran said. “The feeling, just winning in overtime. I’d never played overtime in my life.”

Tran scored three touchdowns on the night, including bursts of 82 and 60 yards in the first half as CV pulled ahead 28-10 at the break.

Garden Spot stormed back with 25 unanswered points in the second half to take the lead.

Zac Nagle started the rally with a 16-yard touchdown run. Harting (17 carries, 102 yards) rushed for a pair of touchdowns and added a 2-point conversion pass to Jace Conrad to make the score 35-28 Garden Spot.

The Buckskins weren’t finished, however, as CV quarterback Macoy Kneisley completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ish Camacho to knot the contest with 1:32 remaining and send the game into overtime.

For CV in the first half, Camacho scored a 32-yard rushing touchdown and Kneisley completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Fisher.

Harting threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Hoober in the second quarter for Garden Spot, and Nicklas Gleason added a pair of field goals, one in each half, to round out the scoring.

Star of the game

Tran finished the contest with 270 yards on 24 carries. In all, Conestoga Valley rushed 39 times for 349 yards.

Up next

Lancaster-Lebanon League section play begins next week, with Conestoga Valley (2-1) traveling to Warwick in Section Two and Garden Spot (2-1) traveling to Daniel Boone in Section Three.