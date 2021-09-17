BIRDSBORO -- After a dominant victory in Week Three against Garden Spot, Daniel Boone captured a hard-fought 27-12 nonleague football win Friday night over visiting Conestoga Valley.

Play-by-play: Late in the first quarter, a 40-plus-yard fumble return touchdown from CV senior Mike Burnett was overturned because of a late timeout from the Daniel Boone sideline.

Blazers kicker Nate Millard later saw his 39-yard field goal attempt blocked to close out the quarter.

Dean Rotter completed a 6-yard TD pass to Alex Vassallo to place Daniel Boone on the scoreboard early in the second quarter, 6-0.

Blazers sophmore Ethan Kryman pounded in a 2-yard score on the goalline to increase the Daniel Boone lead to 12-0.

Bucks' junior QB Macoy Kneisley responded with a 15-yard TD pass to Aiden Johnson, cutting the deficit to 12-7 before haltime.

Out of the break, CV defensive lineman Jonathan Lopez tackled the Blazers' ball carrier in the end zone to score a safety, 12-9.

Vassallo then closed the third quarter with an acrobatic 22-yard catch on a Rotter bomb, coupled with a two-point conversion, to put Daniel Boone up 20-9 and seal the Skins' fate.

Key factors: Blazers backup QB Dean Rotter (11 of 14 passes for 151 yards and a pair of TDs) continues to do a stellar job under center after replacing starter Carter Speyerer, who broke his ankle in Week 1 action.

Daniel Boone's backfield also stepped up to exceed 150 yards on the ground.

Bucks' running back Nick Tran, who entered Week Four ranked third in the Lancaster-Lebanon League in rushing yards, left the game with an injury midway through the first quarter.

Kneisley completed 13 or 24 passes for more than 150 yards and a score through the air.

Up next: Conestoga Valley (1-3) will visit J.P. McCaskey (2-2) next Friday, while Daniel Boone (2-2) enters a bye week. The Blazers will host Berks Catholic in Week Six.