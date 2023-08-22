Year 2 of the big Lancaster-Lebanon League/Berks County League football unification is in the starting gates and ready to roll.

Year 1, for all intents and purposes, went really well for the new-look, 37-team league. The five section derbies went right down to the wire, with a couple of electrifying Week 10 matchups to settle those races. Six league teams went to District 3 championship games, with Cocalico, in Class 5A, and Wyomissing, in Class 3A claiming crowns.

What’s on tap for the 2023 campaign? Here’s a look at all five sections, and how those races are shaping up ...

Section 1

Hempfield won all six of its league games and captured its first section championship since 2005 last fall.

The Black Knights will go for back-to-back titles this time around behind rugged two-way interior line standout Deyvid Palepale, who committed to Southern Cal earlier this summer.

Is a repeat in the cards for Hempfield?

Manheim Township, with a long list of returning all-star players, and Wilson — no surprise there — will certainly have something to say about that.

The Blue Streaks are bringing back ace QB Hayden Johnson, a Lehigh commit, and a battalion of skill kids and top tacklers. The Bulldogs, who are angling for their 30th section title, should be strong up front and bring back QB Tommy Hunsicker.

Meanwhile, Cedar Crest and Penn Manor will look to break out of the middle-of-the-pack range and push the usual suspects. The Falcons and the Comets have been on the cusp of earning playoff bids, and they’ll keep punching this time around.

Reading and McCaskey, who will return key cogs on both sides of the ball, but are both breaking in new quarterbacks this year, will keep slugging, while trying to break through into that crowded lead pack.

Section 2

Exeter romped to a 12-0 getaway last fall, holding off Manheim Central in Week 10 to win the section crown and barrel all the way to the District 3 Class 5A title game. The Eagles fell to Cocalico there, and then took some graduation lumps. But Exeter has reloaded and is primed for another run.

It looks like Manheim Central might be the team to beat here. The Barons are set to return 2,000-yard passer Zac Hahn, 2,000-yard rusher Brycen Armold, sure-handed receivers Aaron Enterline and Bode Sipel, and defensive ringleader Xander Kolk.

The Barons should also be plenty motivated after a gut-punch loss to Exeter, and then the setback against Bishop McDevitt in last year’s District 3 Class 4A championship game.

Two teams are on their way back up: Governor Mifflin and Warwick are looking to rebound after missing out on the playoffs last fall. Conestoga Valley is coming off a .500 season and is looking to build off that, and all three of those squads are hoping to make Manheim Central and Exeter sweat.

Muhlenberg and Lebanon, which will lug a maddening 22-game losing streak into the season, continue to retool, and will certainly keep everyone honest.

Section 3

Solanco body-slammed its way to an 11-0 start and the section crown here last year, using its powerful triple-option attack to capture its first league title since 2015. The Golden Mules were hit hard by graduation, but they’ll return a nice nucleus in Quarryville.

There should be plenty of contenders here, including Solanco, which certainly has some good vibes flowing. Off the top, Garden Spot should be one of the squads in the lead pack.

The Spartans are set to return plenty of trench talent — remember the names Reed Gruber and Cullen Witmer — plus QB Kye Harting, who passed for 1,900 yards, rushed for 1,100 yards, and accounted for 33 touchdowns last fall, is back.

Definitely keep an eye on Twin Valley, which returns plenty of beef in the trenches — they’ll average 6-foot-3, 280 pounds per man there — plus playmakers like QB Evan Myers and RB Evan Johnson. The Raiders will be a tough out. As will Ephrata, which brings back 2,000-yard passer Sam McCracken and some talented skill players around him.

Elizabethtown might be the X-factor team. The Bears put up all kinds of crooked numbers and went to the playoffs in 2022. But graduation was not kind in E-town.

Don’t sleep on Daniel Boone or Fleetwood. They’re both returning some talented skill kids — DB QB Dean Rotter and Tigers' QB Jack Riffle are names to know — and they’ll give everyone headaches.

Section 4

The talk last year was that this section might be one of the toughest in the state. And it didn’t disappoint.

Wyomissing bolted to a 13-0 start, won the section and captured its fourth District 3 Class 3A championship in a row. After a 3-4 getaway, Cocalico won seven straight games, stunned undefeated Exeter for district gold and, like Wyo, went to the state semifinals.

Five teams in all went to the playoffs.

Bull’s-eye once again here on Wyo. Yes, the Spartans lost some all-star talent to graduation. But they’ve reloaded, with top talent coming back all over the field.

Cocalico, with some great vibes and outstanding talent due back, including 1,800-yard rusher Sam Steffey, will definitely push. And the Eagles get Wyo and Lampeter-Strasburg, another contender here, at home on the schedule.

L-S brings back dual-threat QB Trent Wagner and 1,100-yard rusher Carson Coleman, so expect the Pioneers to be pounding at the door when crunch time rolls around. They should be motivated after falling to Manheim Central in the District 3 Class 4A semifinals last year.

Berks Catholic, which won the Eastern Conference 3A playoff game last year, Donegal, a playoff team last fall, Elco, which was 3-0 out of the chute in 2022, and Conrad Weiser, which is itching for a return postseason trip, should all keep Wyo, Cocalico and L-S honest.

Octorara, which is breaking in just its second coach in the history of the Braves’ program, is looking to play spoiler.

Section 5

This was a terrific race last fall, when Lancaster Catholic survived a wild game at Schuylkill Valley on the last night of league play to hoist the gold trophy — and cap a 10-0 regular-season ride.

Annville-Cleona was also right in the race down to the bitter end, and the Dutchmen, Lancaster Catholic and Schuylkill Valley are your favorites going in this time around.

A-C brings back some pile-drivers up front; Lancaster Catholic returns 1,000-yard rusher Elijah Cunningham; and Schuylkill Valley will feature 1,500-yard rusher Dominic Giuffre — who accounted for 30 touchdowns last fall — and 18 returning starters in all.

Hamburg should also be in the mix. Despite some heavy grad hits, the Hawks are coming off a playoff victory and have some key skill kids coming back. Don’t overlook this crew.

Here are two sleeper teams to circle: Kutztown continues to make big strides in its program, and Northern Lebanon is bringing back some talented kids on both sides of the ball, including LB Luke Shaffer, who piled up 140 tackles last fall.

Meanwhile, Columbia and Pequea Valley will keep taking jabs, while trying to maneuver their way up the ladder in this tricky section.

