Football season has been over for more than six months, but the postseason accolades continue to pile up for a pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League senior gridiron standouts.

Columbia quarterback Robert Footman and rugged Lampeter-Strasburg line dominator Nick Del Grande pocketed prestigious local awards Friday night, when they were named Manheim Touchdown Club L-L League Players of the Year.

Footman, who had one of the finest single-season performances by any QB in league history last fall, was tabbed the top offensive player. Del Grande, who has already enrolled at Coastal Carolina to begin his Division I career with the Chanticleers, was named top lineman.

Footman, Hempfield QB Cam Harbaugh and Manheim Central QB Judd Novak were the finalists for the top offensive player award. Del Grande, Cocalico’s Ryan Brubaker, a South Carolina commit and Big 33 selection, and Manheim Central’s Jeff Hauser were the finalists for the top lineman award.

Footman and Del Grande were honored Tuesday night at halftime of the annual L-L League Tri-County all-star game at Manheim Central.

Footman had a simply draw-dropping senior season in the pocket last fall for the Crimson Tide, setting a couple of memorable marks along the way, while helping Columbia win the Section 4 championship and reach the District 3 Class 2A semifinals.

In 10 games, Footman passed for 3,084 yards and 34 touchdowns, and he rushed for 539 yards and 16 scores, becoming the first player in L-L League history — dating back to 1972 — to pass for 3,000 yards, rush for 500 yards and account for 50 total touchdowns in a single season. Footman also passed for a league single-game record 536 yards in Columbia’s district playoff game against Upper Dauphin.

He earned Section 4 Offensive Back and Outstanding Back of the Year honors, was named the Lions Club Section Four MVP, and Footman earned all-state honors from the Pennsylvania Football Writers and the Pennsylvania Football News. He will continue his pigskin career at Millersville University.

Del Grande was a hammer in the middle of L-S’s line, earning Section 3 Offensive Lineman of the Year honors, while being named Linebacker of the Year for the second season in a row, as the Pioneers successfully defended their section title.

He was a Pennsylvania Football News all-state selection, and Del Grande was a key cog on L-S teams that won two District 3 Class 4A championships and went back to the finals last fall.

