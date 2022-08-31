From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

More Week 2 prep for your reading pleasure:

1. A nice start for Columbia, which snapped, crackled and popped river rival Eastern York 34-7 in Week 1. Now the Crimson Tide must gas up the bus and head to Hanover to take on a Nighthawks’ squad coming off a 55-12 setback against another L-L League bunch, Annville-Cleona. In fact, Hanover gets Pequea Valley in Week 3 for an all-L-L League nonleague slate. Against A-C, the Nighthawks were minus coach Wil Rider who, according to reports, parted ways with Hanover’s program in the days leading up to the season-opener vs. the Dutchmen. The Nighthawks’ assistant coaches ran the ship vs. A-C, which piled up 457 rushing yards — 291 by Phoenix Music. Columbia didn’t completely stuff the stat page vs. Eastern York, but the Tide came up huge in a couple of areas. First, Demari Simms returned an interception 97 yards for a TD, as Columbia pilfered four picks in all — three by Artie Poindexter. Dominic Diaz-Ellis returned a kickoff 75 yards for a TD as Columbia came up big in special teams. And QB Daezjon Giles tossed a couple of TD passes in his starting debut — one to Simms, one to Steven Rivas — and the Tide is 1-0 out of the gates and feeling fine. They’ll get a Hanover team that A-C held to 159 total yards and five first downs last Friday. Can Columbia make it 2-0? Rookie skipper Brady Mathias and his crew sure hope so.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Longtime D3 heavyweights Wilson and Central Dauphin will renew their rivalry on Friday in Harrisburg, and the Bulldogs and the Rams will both kinda limp into their latest clash; they’re both 0-1: Wilson dropped a 46-15 decision to Roman Catholic, while CD fell to Central York 36-19. So someone is walking out of Landis Field an uncharacteristic 0-2. It’s odd to see pretty much any team with a series lead vs. Wilson; CD leads this series 7-5. The Bulldogs went double-QBs in Week 1; Tommy Hunsicker and Adam Woods combined to throw for 81 yards, and Wilson had 130 yards total — including just 49 ground stripes — against Roman Catholic. Safe to say the Bulldogs will need to shift some gears and get the offense cranking vs. the Rams. Keep an eye on CD D-end blitzer Jett Franz, who piled up nine tackles with two solo sticks and a sack vs. Central York. According to the game story, Wilson RB Cleveland Harding was dinged up in the Roman Catholic game; we’ll see if he’s back on the field Friday, where the Bulldogs could use a snap-back performance to get some mo moving forward; they’ll get a Philly Pub team next Friday, when Martin Luther King comes to West Lawn. First things first: Wilson needs to flip the script vs. the Rams.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. One L-L League QB had a 100-100 night in Week 1: Reading’s Amier Burdine rushed for 100 yards on the dot on 10 keepers, and he completed 8-of-17 passes for 129 yards in the Red Knights’ 31-12 setback at CD East. Reading’s D will be tested Friday, when the Knights make the short bus ride to Muhlenberg for the Battle of the Border trophy. The Muhls won that game in Week 10 last fall, snapping a 26-game losing skid. And Muhlenberg picked up right where it left off last week, dropping Octorara 25-13 for a 1-0 getaway — and a 2-game winning streak. The star of the show was multi-purpose back Giovanni Cavanna, who carved up the Braves: Seven carries for 220 yards (a crazy 31.4 yards per carry) with three TD runs, including a pair of 75-yard TD bursts, and he hauled in a 68-yard TD reception from Drew Fidler in the Muhls’ victory. Muhlenberg cranked out 452 yards, so keep an eye on Reading’s D here. Basketball standout Ruben Rodriguez, who is out for football this fall for the Knights, had an interception vs. CD East, which had 262 total yards vs. Reading. Cavanna had 288 yards from scrimmage himself vs. Octorara. Can Muhlenberg limit 100-100 QB Burdine? Can Reading curtail Cavanna? Whoever wins those categories will hoist the Battle of the Border trophy.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage