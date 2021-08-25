A year ago, Columbia started off the 2020 football campaign by winning four of its first five games. The loss sandwiched in between was a 27-20 home defeat to Lancaster-Lebanon Section Four opponent Octorara in Week Three. The Tide had held the lead with five minutes remaining.

“That’s a game I still think about,” fifth-year Columbia coach Bud Kyle said. “If we win the game there, we have nothing less than sharing a section championship.”

Additionally, Columbia likely would’ve qualified for the District Three Class 2A playoffs with one more win. Instead, the Crimson Tide finished 4-4 overall, 3-2 in Section Four. They were again left on the outside, knocking on the door of the district playoffs for the third year in a row.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Four PIAA: Class 2A Head coach: Bud Kyle (fifth season, 11-27) Base offense: Spread Base defense: 4-4 2020 results: 4-4 (3-2 L-L) Key players returning: WR-LB Jaydon Boone, WR-DB J’von Collazo, QB Robert Footman, OG-DT Joel Ober, OT-DE Colin McCarty, OG Dom Nell, RBLB Steven Rivas, DB Demari Simms.

“I just always remind them of how short we’ve come to making the playoffs the last couple of years,” Kyle said. “If that’s not enough to motivate you, then nothing will.”

About the offense

Columbia is one of a few teams in the league with a returning QB. And it’s a good one in 6-foot, 170-pound senior Robert Footman (passing: 97 for 185, 1,516 yards, 14 TDs; rushing: 66 carries, 154 yards, five TDs).

But the Tide’s spread attack will have new options at wide receiver, where last year’s top three pass-catchers have since graduated. Stepping up will be Demetrius Diaz-Ellis (eight receptions, 94 yards), J’von Collazo (seven receptions, 56 yards) and Jayden Boone (two receptions, 56 yards), among others.

“We have the weapons on the outside who will enable us to get the ball down the field,” Kyle said.

Three linemen return in senior Joel Ober (5-10, 210), sophomore Colin McCarty (6-2, 205) and junior Dom Nell (5-9, 220).

“Those guys have been playing now for a couple years on both sides of the ball,” Kyle said of the returning O-linemen. “That helps us out. We may not be the tallest, but as far as strength-wise,we can go up against anybody.”

Those road-graders will open up holes for junior Stevan Rivas (67 carries, 435 yards, seven TDs) and Collazo (24 carries, 248 yards, three TDs).

About the defense

On the defensive side of the ball, Kyle is most excited about the D-line in Columbia’s 4-4 setup. Ober, end McCarty and tackle Nell (5-9, 220) return up front.

“The D-line always gets everything going for us,” Kyle said. “Our D-line will be the strength again for us.”

Boone and Rivas will anchor the linebacker unit, while Collazo and Demari Simms will take the lead in the defensive backfield.