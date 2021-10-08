Columbia celebrated its homecoming with a 35-13 win over Northern Lebanon in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four football on Friday night.

Turning point

The contest was still just 7-0 early in the second quarter when Columbia (2-0 L-L, 5-1 overall) faced a fourth-and-1 at its own 39-yard line. Robert Footman looked to take the ball himself, but was pushed back. The quarterback kept his footing and worked his way the right end of the line, where was able to stumble to a 2-yard gain. Two plays later, Footman had a more graceful play, in which he connected with a leaping J'von Collazo for a 48-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead.

Stars of the game

Footman was a part of all five Columbia touchdowns. He was 17-for-31 passing the ball for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He also had rushing scores of 11 and 5 yards. Collazo caught eight passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, while Dominic Diaz-Ellis had five receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Diaz-Ellis also had an interception on defense.

For Northern Lebanon, Moses Gonzalez caught three passes for 81 yards, including a 67-yard score from Ethan Ebersole.

Key statistic

Columbia's offense only had 26 yards in a scoreless first quarter. That is not the key statistic from this game. That would be the minus-9 yards that the Crimson Tide held Northern Lebanon to in the opening 12 minutes, preventing the visitors from taking advantage while the offense sputtered early. In the second quarter, when the Crimson Tide took a 28-0 lead, they outgained the Vikings (0-2, 3-4) 193-52.

Up next

The Crimson Tide will travel to Annville-Cleona next Friday in an effort to stay in first place. Northern Lebanon will return home and try to right the ship against Elco.