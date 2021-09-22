Robert Footman still remembers the exact date and the play.

“Monday, September 9, 2019, at Donegal,” Columbia’s senior quarterback said. “I was running the ball and I made a juke move. And as I made the juke move one of their linemen came up from behind me, jumped on me and my leg just collapsed.”

It happened during the Crimson Tide’s JV game against the Indians that fateful late-summer afternoon in Mount Joy, and when the play was over, Footman, then a sophomore with a promising future ahead of him, knew immediately that something was wrong.

“You could hear the snap, and I felt it,” he said. “Everyone around me was saying that they heard the crack. I was screaming in pain.”

The diagnosis: Footman snapped his right tibia and fibula. Both were clean breaks. After some frantic phone calls to his parents, he was whisked away to the hospital that evening, and by lunch time the next day, he had two titanium screws surgically inserted into his tibia. They remained there for three solid months.

“It was so bad,” Columbia football coach Bud Kyle said, “that the X-rays don’t even do it justice.”

We’re talking Joe Theismann stuff here, football buffs. Thankfully, Footman didn’t suffer any look-the-other-way compound fractures.

But still …

“It was pretty disgusting,” Footman said. “They were trying to move my body and the stretcher at the same time, and that was really painful. I could actually feel my bones rubbing against each other. After screaming in pain for like five minutes I was able to take a breath and I realized, dang, I’m really hurt right now.”

The happier part of this story is about what Footman did next.

Instead of sitting around sulking after missing the rest of that football season and the entire 2019-20 basketball season while hobbling around in a hard cast and then a walking boot, he attacked his physical therapy with great gusto.

Footman didn’t miss a session, working through the leg injury to keep his body — and his mind — right for what was ahead.

“The day after he had the surgery,” Kyle said, “he was right back down at the field.”

Because that’s Robert Footman. He wasn’t going to let the injury — while gruesome and time-consuming to overcome — slow him down. No way, no how.

“He still showed up at practices the rest of his sophomore year,” Kyle said. “The way he handled that as a 15-year-old kid who basically demolished his whole leg … he was so positive and so uplifting to everyone else.”

When Footman was given the green light to get back on the field for the start of his junior year, he was ready to be the starting QB and guide the Tide.

“I knew right then,” he said, “that I felt normal again.”

Footman’s 2020 football campaign — although cut short a few games because of COVID-19 protocols around the state — produced a first-team Section Four all-star nod after he passed for 1,516 yards with 14 TD throws.

So far this season, Footman has been superb. Check his numbers: 80-for-164 for a league-best 1,246 passing yards with a league-leading 14 touchdown tosses, plus 227 rushing yards and three TD keepers as Columbia — which will not play Friday’s originally scheduled game against Ephrata because of coronavirus concerns in the school — is off to a 3-1 start and leads the league in total offense.

Footman has a bevy of speedy wideouts at his disposal — Artie Poindexter, Dominic Diaz-Ellis, J’von Collazo and Jayden Boone all have 11 or more receptions already — and here are five more names to know: Collin McCarty, James Brady, Chris Sabino, Dom Nell, Joel Ober and Derek Nell have been terrific in the trenches, keeping Footman upright while he picks out open receivers.

“They’ve been amazing,” Footman said about his O-line protectors. “We wouldn’t be doing half of the things we're doing without those guys. I’m really thankful for the hard work they’ve put in, and always being prepared. They have my back.”

End result: Footman and the Tide are lighting up the airways, and the scoreboard. College recruiters have also taken notice; Footman has game-day visits lined up at Albright and Widener later this fall, and Millersville has been in touch.

Thanks to his drive and dogged determination, in two short years Footman — who also answers to “Ant” because pretty much everyone in Columbia has a nickname — has gone from devastating leg injury to all-star performer and, he hopes, a college recruit.

“It really does push me,” Footman said of getting past the injury. “It was a big setback, yes. But I’m trying to make up for the opportunities I missed. Something like this makes you question whether or not you even want to come back, or do you want to strive for greatness? That’s what I chose — coming back — and that’s what I do and that’s my mentality now.”

Every practice. Every workout. Every game.

“He’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached,” Kyle said. “He wants to be the best he can be. And he’s going to give it everything he has to be the best, no matter what.”

