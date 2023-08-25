Finish.

Brady Mathias’ first year as a head football coach at Columbia was a learning experience. And if there was one thing he learned from his first time through Section Five of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, it was finishing.

“I know it sounds like a cliché,” he shared at L-L Media Day on Aug. 4, “but first and foremost, the biggest thing we took away from last year was we need to finish games.

“I think every game we played last year, but one, was either tied or we were down by one score or up by one at the half. In the second half we didn’t finish. We were making mistakes, self-inflicted wounds.”

“In the beginning we’ll be keeping up,” offered senior wide receiver/defensive back Quincy Stewart, “and it’s a close matchup. But then, after halftime, it’s just like we let everything go. We’ve got to keep going with it throughout the whole quarter.”

“As a staff,” Mathias added, “having a full year under our belt together, the idea of finishing has been something we’ve been talking about all summer long.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Five • PIAA: Class 2A • Head coach: Brady Mathias (second season, 3-7) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: Multiple • 2022 results: 3-7 (1-6 L-L) • Key players returning: RB-LB Stud Campbell, OT-DE Dom Nell, WR-LB Artie Poindexter, WR-DB-KR Demari Simms, WR-DB-KR Quincy Stewart.

The 2022 season started out well enough with a 34-7 victory over cross-river rival Eastern York, a game with enough incentives without the addition of the Golden Knights being coached by Bud Kyle, who left Columbia after an eight-win season, the L-L section Four title and a District Three playoff appearance in 2021.

“I know it was a rivalry game, Battle of the Bridge and all that stuff,” Mathias said. “At the end of the day, we still have nine games to play, games that have more meaning with section play.”

The Crimson Tide (1-6 league, 3-7 overall in 2022) followed that with a victory over Hanover before swinging into L-L Section Five play, where reality hit in the form of five straight losses. A late-season victory over Northern Lebanon broke the slide before the Tide closed out with two more setbacks.

A year older and a year wiser, the Tide gets back at it with eight veterans returning on defense including inside linebacker Stoudamire “Stud” Campbell, who had an incredible 110 tackles, 77 solo, eight tackles-for-loss and four sacks last fall.

“I love playing defense, (and) our defense was pretty good last year,” said Campbell, who is also a standout wrestler for the Tide. “I want to get back to 100 tackles I did last year, even more than that.”

“We have a lot of key guys back,” Mathias noted. “We’ll run a 3-stack base like we did last year. Stud Campbell, Kazjohn Pachot is outside ‘backer for us, I think he had 50 tackles. Demari Simms had two pick-6s last year. We have some real key guys back who are going to help us tremendously.”

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at Eastern York Sept. 1: Hanover Sept. 8: at Elco Sept. 15: at Lancaster Catholic Sept. 22: Annville-Cleona Sept. 29: at Pequea Valley Oct. 6: Schuylkill Valley Oct. 13: at Northern Lebanon Oct. 20: at Kutztown Oct. 27: Hamburg

“I think I had, like, five interceptions,” said Stewart, a section all-star at defensive back. “I hope to get more this year, but it’s kind of hard because the teams we play are a lot of running teams.”

On offense the Tide will again run a spread.

“This year we’re really focused on trying to get the ball into out playmakers’ hands,” Mathias said. “Last year we were kind of all over the place because we were trying new things offensively. Our athleticism, that always seems to be one of our strengths. Demari, Quincy, Kazjohn Pachot, They’re all speed guys. It’s just a matter of getting the ball in their hands.”

“We switched offensive routes and trees (last year),” Pachot said. “For me that was confusing, but we got ready.”

The task of getting the ball to the perimeter will likely fall to quarterback Cameron McClair, one of four freshmen — along with Bobby Reese, running back Kareem Nichols and 6-foot-3, 358-pound lineman Hayden Quinn — who will make their debut on the hill.

“Yeah, we’ve got to get our timing down, we’re still working on that,” Pachot shared about connecting with McClair. “We’ve been working hard this summer. We’re making progress.”

“We have a couple of (new) guys,” Mathias said. “I don’t want to say he’s our starting quarterback yet, because we have guys competing for the job. At the end of the day, we have two or three guys who could probably play there.”

Mathias will look to Campbell and Nichols to make up the rushing yardage lost to the graduation of Steven Rivas (84 carries, 277 yards) and the transfers of brothers Dominic Diaz-Ellis (25-for-65, 389 yards passing; 30 carries, 203 yards, 3 TDs rushing) and Darius Diaz-Ellis (39-129, TD) to Bishop McDevitt.

On the plus side, for the first time in 10 years Columbia will field a junior high football team.

“That’s going to help our numbers going forward,” Mathias said.