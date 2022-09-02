HANOVER -- Columbia needed five total plays to score two touchdowns to open its road game at Hanover on Friday night. The hot start had the makings for a blowout win. Instead, Columbia cooled over the next two quarters before ultimately pulling away for a 30-7 non-league football victory.”

“We did pull away but it felt a lot tighter the whole way through,” Columbia first-year head coach Brady Mathias said. “I heard my guys say it so I’ll repeat it. We bend but we don’t break.”

Like on Hanover’s opening 12-play drive, highlighted by a 36-yard pass that helped the Nighthawks (0-2) later march down to the Columbia 5-yard line, but come away with no points.

“Bend but we don’t break,” Columbia middle linebacker Stud Campbell said. “That’s what we did on the first drive. We gave up a big play, had our backs against the endzone and made the stop.”

By the end, the Columbia defense tallied 15 tackles for loss and held Hanover to 32 yards rushing and forced one giveaway. Through two games, the Tide has held opponents to two TDs.

“We’re getting pressure up front for run or pass,” Campbell said. “We’re rushing the QB to throw the ball. So that’s causing interceptions. …This week we had one takeaway. We forced them to throw the ball a lot.”

Meanwhile, the skill kids on the offensive side did their thing for Columbia (2-0).

On the second play from scrimmage for the Tide offense, quarterback Daezjon Giles (10-for-16, 263 yards, four total TDs) eluded pressure to escape the pocket and connected with Dominic Diaz-Ellis (four receptions, 140 yards, one TD) near the sideline. Diaz-Ellis broke a couple tackles, got a couple blocks and scampered 81 yards down the sideline to spot Columbia an early 6-0 lead.

Three plays into Columbia’s second drive, Giles threw up a ball near the goal-line which was pulled down over a defender by Jayden Boone for a 38-yard TD bomb, pushing the lead to 12-0.

Columbia fumbled the ball away on its opening possession of the second half. Four plays later, Hanover scored on a 20-yard pass from Chase Roberts to Joey Wilkinson to cut the Nighthawks’ deficit to 12-7.

Columbia also fumbled the ball away on its next possession, too. But the D made a stop.

“Me and my team have a next play mentality,” Giles said. “Whatever happens, happens. We just move on.”

Like the low snap Giles took on Columbia’s next possession. Giles responded by evading tacklers to the outside and scampering 21 yards for a score on a broken play, pushing the lead to 18-7 at the 3:31 mark of the third quarter.

After a Hanover fumble, the Tide scored two plays later when Giles connected with Poindexter for a 30-yard pass to push the lead to 24-7 with 7:46 left.

The Tide tacked on a score late with backup QB Artie Poindexter steering a 10-play, 58-yard drive that was capped by a score on a 2-yard plunge from Darius Diaz-Ellis.

Up next is a home date with Elco (2-0).

“Ultimately we have a gauntlet coming,” Mathias said. “We can’t make these simple mistakes next week or Elco will eat us alive.”

BOX SCORE