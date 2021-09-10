Down by a touchdown late in the first quarter of Friday’s non-conference football game, Columbia had an 85-yard game-tying rushing score instead called back on a holding penalty. Three plays later, the Tide threw an interception, Columbia’s second giveaway of the contest to that point.

Visiting Hanover went on to score the next drive to go up by two scores early in the second quarter. But Columbia eventually righted the ship, scored the game’s final 28 points, and came away with a come-from-behind win, 36-20.

“What we were all saying was, ‘It’s a long game. We have to stick together,’” Columbia senior quarterback Robert Footman said afterward when asked about the early deficit.

Footman completed 20 of 32 passes for 279 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. His favorite target was freshman wide receiver Dominic Diaz-Ellis (seven receptions, 140 yards), who also had snagged an interception on the defensive side.

The Columbia offense finished with 401 total yards despite playing without leading rusher Steven Rivas.

“It’s a lot of momentum going forward into next week against Lancaster Catholic,” Footman said of the victory.

First half: On the second play of the game, Footman was intercepted by Hanover’s Mitchell Brown, who returned the ball 38 yards to Columbia’s 2-yard line. The Nighthawks (1-2) punched it in on a QB keeper from Chase Roberts to go up 7-0 early.

Two possessions later, Footman was again intercepted by Brown. The Nighthawks scored six plays later on a Brown 8-yard run to go up 14-0 at the 9:41 mark of the second quarter.

The Tide (2-1) started figuring things out from there, charging down the field on the ensuing possession on a six-play, 45-yard drive capped by a Footman TD pass to J’Von Collazo to cut the deficit to 14-8 after a successful 2-point conversion.

Hanover scored on its next possession to go up 20-8 with 4:27 left in the first half.

It would be the Nighthawks’ final score of the night, as Hanover was held to 23 yards the rest of the way, including 2-for-14 passing in the second half.

Columbia used a 13-play, 57-yard drive to cut its deficit to 20-14 when freshman Darius Diaz-Ellis scored on a 3-yard run with 1:36 remaining in the second quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Columbia’s Joel Ober ripped the ball away from the Hanover kick returner and chugged down to the Nighthawks’ 5-yard line. The Tide scored two plays later on a Footman 5-yard run, with a Footman pass to sophomore Artie Poindexter on the ensuing 2-point conversion giving Columbia its first lead of the night, 22-20, heading into the break.

Second half: The teams traded seven possessions to open the third quarter before Columbia made it 28-20 on a 10-yard rushing score from Darius Diaz-Ellis in the final minute of the third quarter.

The Tide iced the game on a Footman 5-yard TD pass to Demari Simms to push its advantage to 36-20 with 5:14 remaining.

