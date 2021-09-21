From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

GAME OFF: Friday's Columbia at Ephrata crossover tilt has been cancelled. The Mountaineers will now host Daniel Boone for a nonleague clash.

1. With 80 complete passes through Week 4, Columbia senior QB Robert Footman is on pace for 200 completions in the regular season. After thumbing through some L-L League QB records, it’s been a while since anyone has completed 200 passes in a season — let alone in a 10-game regular-season clip. The last QB to do it? Lancaster Catholic’s Kyle Smith, the league’s all-time leading passer, and he hit 200 on the button. In what might go down in L-L lore as the best single-season QB performance in league history, Smith went 200-for-308 for 3,465 yards with 47 TD strikes in 2008, during his junior year with the Crusaders. He only threw five interceptions in all of those attempts, which is also jaw-dropping. That was in 15 games, by the way; Catholic lost its opener to Trinity (20-0) and then ripped off 13 wins in a row, including a 41-0 romp over Middletown in the D3-2A title game and a 41-28 victory over Mount Carmel in the PIAA quarterfinals before dropping a 37-14 nod to Philly West Catholic in the state semifinals. Smith, who went on to play in college for Central Michigan after throwing for an L-L League-record 8,873 yards, put up that snazzy stat line in 2008 in 15 games; Footman will go for 200 completions in 10 games. … FYI: Catholic had a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in 2008 — TE Tyler Purvis (64 catches for 1,369 yards, 4 TD) went on to play for Boston College and he had a cup of coffee in the NFL, and WR Travis “Freddy” Jankowski (58 catches for 1,132 yards, 8 TD) is an MLB outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

2. Northern Lebanon is humming right along at 3-1, coming off a 27-0 whitewash win over in-county rival Lebanon. The secret to the Vikings’ success? Unlike the last couple of years, the offense is finally churning and is finishing drives. That’s certainly a good thing. But take a look at Northern Lebanon’s defense: In the Vikings’ three victories, they’ve allowed a grand total of 13 points and 176 rushing yards against, and in the those wins they’ve given up just 173 yards a game. In four games, Northern Lebanon is allowing 218 yards a game — No. 2 in the L-L League behind Manheim Central. That deserves a wow. Against Lebanon, Luke Shaffer (11.5 tackles, 2 for losses), Kalani Adams (8.5 tackles, 1 for a loss), Mitchell Hetrick (8.5 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 sacks), Eli Thompson (1 sack) and Moises Gonzalez (1 INT) all came up big vs. the Cedars. Northern Lebanon gets a different animal this week, when Lampeter-Strasburg, also 3-1 and riding a 3-game winning streak, comes to Fredericksburg. The Pioneers have also flashed a razor-sharp defense — they’re allowing 255 yards and 14 points a game — and they’re averaging 300 yards a game with 700-plus rushing yards. L-S won this matchup 63-6 last year in Lampeter. Here’s thinking Northern Lebanon will use that game as motivation this time around, while keeping this early surge going.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Garden Spot senior QB Tristin Sadowski is off to a wicked-hot start for the Spartans, but he’s flown a tad under the radar because Sparty Nation is 0-4 and has played through some incredibly tough luck. They shoulda/coulda been 2-0 out of the chute, after gut-punch setbacks to Twin Valley (in OT) and Conestoga Valley, and they played Cocalico really tough last Friday. Check out Sadowski’s stat line: 64-of-105 for 721 yards with seven TD tosses passing, and 59 carries for 284 yards with a pair of TD keepers on the ground. We were a tad worried about who would replace whirling dervish, dual-threat QB Jesse Martin coming into this season in New Holland, and Sadowski has stepped in and stepped right up. He’s been terrific. The Spartans will go for their first win Friday with a crossover trip to Kinzers to take on Pequea Valley, which is feeling a heck of a lot better about things after clocking Jenkintown 17-14 on a late field goal last Saturday. The Braves’ D held the Drakes to 71 rushing yards and six first downs. Here are a pair of PV defenders to keep an eye on Friday: Orlando Stoltzfus (6 tackles, 2 sacks) can swarm and Logan McGrane (team-best 17 tackles) can plug holes in the middle of the Braves’ D. Those guys must help keep Sadowski under wraps — up top and on the ground.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage