Elco did what it could do to keep the football out of the skilled hands of Columbia quarterback Robert Footman during Friday night’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four battle.

In fact, three long touchdown drives by the Raiders kept the Crimson Tide's senior on the bench for long stretches of the game.

However, Footman and Columbia don’t need much time to do damage, and the offense did plenty in a 42-35 victory.

It didn’t matter how many plays Elco ran or how much clock elapsed, the Tide was ready every time the offense took the field.

“They took up a lot of time, but as a team we maintained our composure because we know we can score quickly,” said Footman, who completed 13-of-18 passes for 277 yards with four touchdowns to go along with two rushing scores.

Columbia improved to 4-0 in the league — 7-1 overall — and clinched at least a tie for the Section Four crown after beating the Raiders for the first time in nine years.

Tide coach Bud Kyle had his group ready, using a bit of psychology in the process.

“I told them before we came on the field tonight there was no reason (Elco) should be worried about us,” he said. “No matter what our record is, we didn’t beat them in nine years. In order for them to respect us, for people to understand we are playing good football, we have to beat good teams like Elco.”

The Raiders (2-2, 3-5) had a solid game plan for Columbia. They also had Luke Williams, who ran 45 times for 226 yards and three touchdowns. In addition, the senior caught his team’s only two completed passes, for 63 yards and another score.

In all, Elco had scoring drives of 14 plays, 13 plays and 16 plays. Meanwhile, all six of the Tide’s scoring drives totaled only 20 plays combined.

“(Williams) is a beast, and we're thankful to our coaches for keeping us well conditioned and ready for these moments right here, where our guys can play both sides and be ready to catch touchdowns," Footman said.

“We do a lot of conditioning,” Kyle said. “We knew he was getting the ball and we could minimize big plays. We made them use long drives, which benefited us. Their record doesn’t indicate how good they really are. We knew it was going to be a dogfight.”

The Raiders tied the game on a Williams’ 4-yard run just 2:28 before halftime, but less than two minutes later, the Tide was up 28-14.

Two plays was all it took for Footman to hit J’von Collazo (five catches, 102 yards) for a 52-yard scoring strike for a 20-14 lead.

An Elco three and out followed by Demari Simms' 50-yard punt return set the stage for Footman’s 8-yard scamper with 31 seconds left in the half.

A 13-play drive — and Cole Thomas’ quarterback sneak from a yard out — helped the Raiders cut the deficit to 28-21. But four plays later, Footman somehow avoided a sack, then dipped in and out of Elco's secondary for a 37-yard touchdown run.

Later, a 16-play drive capped by a Thomas-to-Williams scoring pass made it a one-score game again, but the Tide responded with Footman hitting Simms for both the touchdown and 2-point conversion, putting the game out of reach, 42-28.

Up next, Elco finishes its regular season in next Friday’s rivalry game at Annville-Cleona. Columbia will stay at home to face Pequea Valley, where a victory will give the Tide the outright section title. Columbia's last section championship was back in 2002.