Elco picked up right where it left off.

The Raiders gobbled up 236 rushing yards, and Cole Thomas had a successful starting debut behind center for Elco, which topped Schuylkill Valley 21-6 in its season opener Friday night in Leesport.

Elco missed its Week 1 opener last Friday when Susquenita had to postpone the game because of COVID-19 issues in its school district.

The Raiders hit the ground running against SV; Thomas, who took over the full-time QB duties for Braden Bohannon, who graduated last spring after four successful years in Elco’s program, scooted for 122 yards on 16 carries with a pair of TD keepers.

Thomas’ 5-yard TD run gave Elco an early 7-0 lead, and his 4-yard keeper iced the game in the fourth quarter. Elliott Kreider added a 3-yard TD run for Elco, which won its 14th regular-season game in a row.

Luke Williams chipped in with 76 yards on nine carries for Elco.

SV, which is coached by former longtime Lancaster Catholic skipper Bruce Harbach, dipped to 0-2.

Elco will go for a 2-0 start next Friday with a tricky road tester at Conrad Weiser, a D3-4A semifinalist last year.