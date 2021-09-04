L-L Football Media Day
Elco players Cole Thomas, left, Luke Williams, and Cody Sky, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League football media day at Enck's Catering in Manheim Thursday July 29, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Elco picked up right where it left off.

The Raiders gobbled up 236 rushing yards, and Cole Thomas had a successful starting debut behind center for Elco, which topped Schuylkill Valley 21-6 in its season opener Friday night in Leesport.

Elco missed its Week 1 opener last Friday when Susquenita had to postpone the game because of COVID-19 issues in its school district.

The Raiders hit the ground running against SV; Thomas, who took over the full-time QB duties for Braden Bohannon, who graduated last spring after four successful years in Elco’s program, scooted for 122 yards on 16 carries with a pair of TD keepers.

Thomas’ 5-yard TD run gave Elco an early 7-0 lead, and his 4-yard keeper iced the game in the fourth quarter. Elliott Kreider added a 3-yard TD run for Elco, which won its 14th regular-season game in a row.

Luke Williams chipped in with 76 yards on nine carries for Elco.

SV, which is coached by former longtime Lancaster Catholic skipper Bruce Harbach, dipped to 0-2.

Elco will go for a 2-0 start next Friday with a tricky road tester at Conrad Weiser, a D3-4A semifinalist last year.

