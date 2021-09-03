Cody Stough had himself a game Friday night.

The senior running back/defensive back scored three touchdowns and batted away another on defense to help lead Donegal to a 28-18 nonleague football win over Columbia on Friday night in Mount Joy.

Donegal (1-1) found itself on the short side of the score line early as Columbia (1-1) opened up a 12-0 lead with 8:56 left in the second quarter. But on Donegal’s next possession, junior quarterback Landen Baughman hit Zeke Amaro for 16 yards on third-and-10. The next play, Baughman hit Stough for a 45-yard touchdown.

After the kickoff, Noah Rohrer sacked Robert Footman for a 10-yard loss and Columbia was unable to pick up a first down. A sky-high punt went for just 2 yards — setting Donegal up at the Crimson Tide 25. Stough took the ensuing handoff for a touchdown and suddenly Donegal held a 14-12 lead.

“We came out a little flat — kids had off school,” Donegal head coach Chad Risberg said. “Got that one play on defense and it kind of sparked us.”

After trading three-and-outs, senior defensive back Ian Brown intercepted Footman at the Donegal 35 and ran it back up field to the Columbia 35 with 49 seconds left in the first half. Back-to-back first-down runs by Jon Holmes and Stough put Donegal inside the 5. Two play later, Baughman hit Rohrer for a 3-yard touchdown and Donegal carried a 21-12 lead into halftime.

Looking to recapture their offensive success from earlier in the game, Footman completed four passes for 24 yards and ran for six more to help the Crimson Tide reach the Donegal 22.

But on fourth-and-7, Footman’s pass intended for Dominic Diaz-Ellis was broken up by Cody Stough in the end zone. On the next play, Baughman (4-for-7, 144 yards, 3 TDs) hit Stough for a 78-yard touchdown and a 28-12 lead. Stough finished with 2 catches for 123 yards and ran for 62 yards on eight carries.

“(Stough’s) one of our seniors — missed all of last year with a torn ACL,” Risberg said. “He came back over summer, worked hard all summer. Got in the weight room, got his knee straightened out. He’s been a real good one for us.”

From there Columbia needed to chase the game — Footman attempted 24 passes and the Crimson Tide ran the ball just seven times over the final 17:26. Columbia cut the lead to 28-18 after a 12-play, 69-yard drive that ended on a Footman 4-yard touchdown pass to Diaz-Ellis (4 catches-48 yards).

Footman finished the game 27-for-52 for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Notably, Columbia dropped a lot of passes — unofficially eight passes were dropped that kept potential points off the board.

“Dropped passes are going to happen — it’s part of the game,” Columbia head coach Bud Kyle said. “We executed early — too many dropped passes. Just continue to work, it’s early.”

Columbia took a 6-0 lead when Diaz-Ellis recovered a Tide fumble in the end zone — Footman hit Aiden Miller on the Donegal 1 and the ball stripped by a Donegal defender fell into the end zone.

Artie Poindexter (team-high 10 catches for 104 yards) and Footman connected three times for 58 yards — on a short four-play drive early in the second quarter that gave Columbia 12-0 lead on Poindexter’s 22-yard touchdown reception.