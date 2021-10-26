From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. It’s easy to overlook Cocalico’s passing numbers. The Eagles, who go ground-and-pound Veer attack more than 90 percent of their play calls, head into their Week 10 showdown at Manheim Central with 2,828 rushing yards — tops in the L-L League — and they’re averaging 358 yards a game, fourth-best in the circuit. But back to those passing numbers for a second … QB Blayke Taddei hasn’t gone up top very much, but when he has, Cocalico has had a ton of success through the airways. In the Eagles’ four Section 2 game, Taddei is a tidy 10-for-14 for 186 yards, and half of those completions have gone for TD passes. And he hasn’t been picked. Monstrous numbers? No. But extremely steady for a team that doesn’t go vertical very often. In the last three games alone, Taddei is 8-for-10 for 154 yards with those five TD throws. Taddei’s favorite target during section play has been wing-back Steven Flinton, who has seven catches for 130 yards with four TD grabs in the last four games. The speedster has been tough to mark coming out of the backfield/slot area, and he’s beaten a lot of teams deep during section play; Flinton burned Elizabethtown for a pair of TD receptions a few weeks back. You still prep for Cocalico’s punishing running game first and foremost. That will never change. But don’t forget to keep an eye — and some pressure — on Taddei, who has been quite consistent in the passing game.

2. There is a new total offense leader in the L-L League, and it is Octorara. The Braves are up to 441 yards a game, after dropping 634 yards — 504 via the rush — on Annville-Cleona in a 53-7 Week 9 victory. Columbia, which had been atop the O charts for a good chunk of the season, dipped to No. 2 at 433 yards a game. Lampeter-Strasburg is next at 375 yards a game, followed by Cocalico at 358. All four of those teams have at least 2,000 yards in one departmental category: Octorara has 2,330 rushing yards; Columbia has a league-best 2,406 passing yards; L-S has 2,202 rushing yards; and Cocalico has those 2,828 rushing yards.

3. As for the league’s stingiest defenses, after holding Ephrata to 77 yards in a 63-7 Week 9 win, L-S is now giving up less than 200 yards a game; the Pioneers lead the league in total D at 196 yards, and they’re riding a scorching-hot 8-game winning streak. Manheim Central, which has pitched back-to-back shutouts — 63-0 over Conestoga Valley and 42-0 over E-town — is No. 2 at 214 yards, and the Barons have allowed a league-low 867 rushing yards. Wilson is third at 240 yards a game, followed by Hempfield (252) and Solanco (274). … Manheim Central has four shutout victories this season and L-S has three; the Pioneers had another game where they gave up just 2 points on a safety. … And yes, when Cocalico visits Manheim Central on Friday, it will be the Eagles’ top-ranked rushing attack, against the Barons’ stout rush D.

