A pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League senior standouts have been picked to play in the prestigious Big 33 game, set for later this spring in Harrisburg.

Cocalico offensive lineman Ryan Brubaker, a South Carolina recruit, and Manheim Township wideout Anthony Ivey, a Penn State recruit, will rep the L-L League in the football classic, set for May 30 in Rocco Ortenzio Stadium at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg.

Brubaker had an outstanding senior season in the trenches for Cocalico, helping the Eagles advance to the District 3 playoffs, while earning multiple all-star honors: First-team Section 2 all-star, a PA Football News all-state nod, plus a spot on the EasternPaFootball all-star list.

Ivey, who caught 49 passes for 655 yards with eight touchdowns grabs while helping Township reach the District 3 playoffs last fall, was named Section 1 Wide Receiver of the Year, while earning first-team all-star status in Section 1, and spots on the PA Football Writers all-state team, the PA Football News all-state team, and he was an EasternPaFootball all-star selection.

Manheim Central skipper Dave Hahn will coach Pennsylvania's offensive linemen, serving as an assistant to head coach John Franco from Tyrone.

