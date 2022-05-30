HARRISBURG — Ryan Brubaker was a sweaty mess. But Cocalico’s senior hulking offensive lineman wiped his brow and took one last look at the football field inside Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium late Monday afternoon.

And immediately his thoughts shifted to his dad, former Conestoga Valley and Penn State standout Jeff Brubaker who, like his son, was selected to play in the prestigious Big 33 game back in his senior season before shuffling off to Happy Valley.

“I finally one-upped him,” Ryan said, a huge smile coming over his face. “When he was on the Big 33 team, he broke his finger in practice and couldn’t play. So I get to say that I played — and won.”

Sure did.

Brubaker and Manheim Township senior wide receiver Anthony Ivey represented the Lancaster-Lebanon League on the field here Monday, and they both were key cogs in Pennsylvania’s 28-7 victory over Maryland in the 65th rendition of the Big 33 classic.

It was Pennsylvania's third win in a row in the series, and Maryland has scored just one touchdown in 12 quarters over that clip; PA had won via shutout in the previous two games.

Lined up on the left side of the O-line on a blistering hot afternoon on the turf at McDevitt, Brubaker was in on three of Pennsylvania’s four scoring drives. The one scoring drive Brubaker was on the sideline, Ivey hauled in a clutch 21-yard reception, helping set up Alex Tecza’s 10-yard TD scamper and Pennsylvania had a 21-0 lead in the third quarter.

Ivey, who is set to report to Penn State in June, was targeted three times Monday, and his one reception was a big one. The Blue Streaks’ standout was thrilled to rep Pennsylvania and squeeze in one more game in his prep career.

“I was playing for a reason bigger than myself,” Ivey said after the game. “I’ve been playing for my home city, and for my school, and for my hometown. But this was a chance to play for the whole state, and to represent the whole state. And we were able to come out with a win. This was everything I thought it would be — and more.”

With Brubaker helping to open holes and keep quarterbacks Joey Daniels and Ethan Kohler upright, Pennsylvania rushed 140 yards with three rushing touchdowns; Tecza led the way with 94 yards and a TD, which Ivey played a big role in setting up.

Brubaker’s O-line coach for the week was another familiar face: Manheim Central skipper Dave Hahn, who is an offensive line guru.

“Coach Hahn did a great job making sure all of us got playing time,” Brubaker noted. “To be in there on those scoring drives when they happened, it was really incredible. It was a sense of fulfillment for me, knowing you did your job and your teammates did their job. And in a big game like this, that was really special.”

Brubaker is set report to South Carolina to get his career started in the SEC on June 15.

Hahn, hand-picked by the PSFCA to coach the offensive line, got a kick out of skippering Brubaker and the entire trench unit, which did a lot of heavy lifting in the heat Monday.

“It was easy, because they all performed in practice, and they were a cerebral group and they knew what they were doing,” Hahn said. “This was cool. Definitely. It was different, but it sure was fun. The coaching staff was unbelievable and we didn’t have any problems at all with the kids. All in all, an unbelievable experience.”

While Brubaker and Ivey pitched in on offense, Pennsylvania’s swarming defense continually teed off on Maryland quarterbacks Jayden Sauray and Josh Ehrlich, who spent the afternoon scrambling out of trouble. Maryland managed just 122 yards — 49 on the ground, for just 3.5 yards per carry — and seven first downs.

Maryland’s lone TD came on a busted-coverage pass play, which cut the score to 21-7 late in the third quarter. Other than that, Pennsylvania was rarely challenged.

“This was a really cool experience,” Brubaker said. “All the players and meeting guys from all different walks of life. We’re all going our separate ways after this, but we got to be together and get to do this. It was really incredible.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77