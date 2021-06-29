It will be an extra special July 4 holiday at the Brubaker residence on Sunday.

Cocalico rising senior football standout Ryan Brubaker is ready to make his college decision, and the bruising offensive lineman will make his pick public on Sunday.

Brubaker will announce his choice via social media from his home at 3 p.m. on Independence Day. No press conference. No fancy unveils. Just a social media post naming his destination.

His final five are all major Division I powers: Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Stanford. Brubaker’s dad, former Conestoga Valley all-star lineman Jeff Brubaker, played his college football for Penn State.

Brubaker has 35 offers in all, as his recruiting stock skyrocketed this past winter. The 6-6, 290-pounder was an L-L League Section Two all-star and a Pennsylvania Football News Class 5A all-state selection in his junior season last fall for the Eagles.

Sunday, Brubaker will let everyone know where he’ll be heading after finishing up at Cocalico this coming school year.

