The rope was too thin and was pulling too much weight. Hunter Frable can see that now.

At the time, when the utility task vehicle was whipping him around that open field, he was lost in the thrill. His tube was speeding on the snow and he was having a blast.

It was holiday break in December, a month after Cocalico won the District Three Class 5A football championship, and Frable was on a getaway to Coudersport with his friends. Before he returned to the cabin for dinner, he decided to take one more ride.

Three tubes were attached to the vehicle. The rope snapped and Frable went skidding into a tree.

“We had no control,” he said. “It all happened so fast.”

What Frable remembers in the hazy aftermath of the accident is it didn’t hurt. That part was confusing. He could tell he was injured. He looked down at his right leg and realized it was dangling.

Terrible thoughts flashed through his mind. Was it a torn knee ligament? A shattered ankle?

Thirty minutes later, on the way to the hospital, the pain arrived. Frable had broken his femur, the bone that connects the hip to the knee.

Injuries have followed Frable throughout his young life. He once broke his wrist falling off a trampoline. He broke a finger while wrestling. His adventurous spirit and willingness to take risks sometimes gets him into trouble.

“That is my nature,” he said with a self-aware smile. “I think I need to stop doing that as I get older. I don’t like getting hurt.”

Once Frable understood what he faced, the 5-foot-8, 240-pound lineman turned his attention to football. His senior season was seven months away. Could he make it back in time for Week One?

A shared dream

Thomas Dattoli and Frable have been friends since they were beginners on the “C” team. Even then, as elementary school students, they were ready to dream big.

Dattoli wore 22 and played quarterback until he grew into being a lineman. Frable wore 26 and always played in the trenches.

They came to Eagle Stadium on Friday nights, like so many kids, watched the games and let their imaginations take hold. They were going to be on that field someday. Together.

This was the season the two had mentally circled for years. Frable was a senior. Dattoli a junior. It was their last hurrah as teammates.

When news of Frable’s accident spread, the dream was suddenly in jeopardy.

“That’s the first thing I thought,” Dattoli said. “He showed me the X-ray picture and it did not look very good. I knew he would recover and do his best to get back as fast as he could.”

A metal rod was put in Frable’s thigh with two screws at both ends to hold it into place. Therapy started three days after the crash. It was lying down and stretching in the beginning. Mobility came first. Strength followed. The timetable was set at six months. It was a long road and it required a lot of work.

Frable used a walker to get around. Then two crutches. Then only one. Being patient and trusting the rehabilitation process was the hardest part. The senior wanted to go faster. His coaches had to slow him down.

“This was the biggest setback he’s ever had through his athletic career,” said Jon Good, Cocalico’s line coach, who helps with strength and conditioning. “It really tested him and he never wavered.”

There were little victories that kept Frable’s spirits high. Each week he could do something he couldn’t the week before. Any doubt he was feeling started to fade and his confidence grew as spring turned into summer.

Frable rejoined workouts in early July. One play in August showed everyone he could be his old self.

Cocalico was facing Ephrata in a scrimmage. Frable raced from his spot at guard, made a block downfield and sprung one of the backs for a touchdown.

“When I saw that, I was like, ‘He’s fine,’ ” Good said. “You see what he battled physically and mentally. You see how he handled the adversity knowing he wanted to come back so bad. It makes you feel really good.”

Frable was in the starting lineup when Cocalico took on Warwick in the season opener last week. He didn’t miss a single snap.

On the line

The heartbeat of Cocalico’s Veer offense is always the boys up front. The group is smart, tough and usually undersized. The Eagles wear out opponents with long, punishing drives. Often it’s three or four yards at a time.

“We don’t always have the biggest,” Cocalico head coach Bryan Strohl said. “We try to have the most tenacious. Hunter exemplifies that.”

Frable was the most experienced lineman returning from the team that shocked District Three to capture the championship as the 12th seed.

As his recovery continued, everyone was rooting for him. The coaches knew how much this season meant to Frable. They also knew how important he was to the team’s success.

“You really rely on him, with his intelligence, to get those other guys coached up,” Good said. “If you have a guy who is uncertain, you know Hunter is in the huddle to tell them exactly what to do.”

Cocalico assistant coach Chris Laudenslager reminds the Eagles that time under the Friday nights is fleeting. A high school player only gets 40 regular-season games in four years. The number drops by 10 each trip through the calendar.

“That has kinda stuck with me,” Frable said. “I’m just trying to enjoy it with my teammates. Make the best of it.”

Frable will appreciate the games he has left. He knows how close he came to losing them.