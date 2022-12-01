2022 Cocalico at Exeter D3 Championship
Brayden Eppinette (8) of Cocalico runs against Exeter during District 3 Class 5A football championship action at Exeter High School’s Don Thomas Stadium in Reading on Friday, November 25, 2022.

 Mark Palczewski

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league

1. Looks like some reliable kickers will be on display Friday in Altoona, when Cocalico and Pine-Richland collide in a 5A state semifinal at Mansion Park. The Eagles’ Cole Roos has been handling most of the kicking chores during the postseason; he’s 30-for-32 on PAT attempts and he’s booted a 34-yard field goal. He also has six touchbacks on kickoffs and averages 32.4 yards per punt. Talen Popolis has also chipped in with the kicking duties; he’s 16-for-18 on PAT boots with a 25-yard field goal. … P-R K Grant Argiro has been busy; he’s 52-for-56 on PAT attempts with four field goals, including a booming 51-yarder. So he has a big leg. However, he has misfired on six field-goal attempts — but has 16 touchbacks on kickoffs, so Argiro is most definitely a weapon for the Rams.

And this: Wyomissing K Ian Levering is another sure-footed booter for the Spartans. He’s barely missed on PAT attempts this fall, and he chipped in with one field goal earlier this season, a 19-yarder. Hey, the Spartans finish a lot of drives. But if they need 3 points vs. Neumann-Goretti, Levering has the leg to get it done.

2. Cocalico has four defenders with 80-plus tackles — LB Tyler Angstadt, LB Dane Bollinger, LB Carter Getz and DT Chuckie Drain — but here are two more Eagles’ D enforcers who have had their names announced a lot lately: LB Logan Brubaker (41 tackles, 9 for losses) and LB Owen Weaver (31 tackles, 12 for losses, 2 forced fumbles) share the team lead with four sacks apiece, and they’ve both been in the backfield a ton during Cocalico’s snazzy postseason ride. They’ll need another big night Friday against Pine-Richland’s run-heavy attack. … The Eagles’ D has been opportunistic; Cocalico has 131 tackles for losses, 20 sacks and 19 takeaways. And this is a fun nugget: Since a 3-4 start, the Eagles are a plus-11 in turnover margin during their 7-game winning blitz.

3. Cocalico might have a secret weapon up its sleeve. Speedy RB Brayden Eppinette missed most of the regular season with a nagging injury. But he returned for the playoffs, and he hasn’t missed a beat. In the D3-5A title game last week vs. Exeter, he uncorked a 46-yard TD sprint, and in limited duty, Eppinette is at 266 yards on 24 carries with a pair of TD runs — and yes, that’s a spiffy 11.1 yards per carry. Pine-Richland will definitely be gearing up for plenty of Sam Steffey and Aaryn Longenecker coming out of the Veer. Don’t forget Eppinette. He has wheels.

