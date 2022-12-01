From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

1. Looks like some reliable kickers will be on display Friday in Altoona, when Cocalico and Pine-Richland collide in a 5A state semifinal at Mansion Park. The Eagles’ Cole Roos has been handling most of the kicking chores during the postseason; he’s 30-for-32 on PAT attempts and he’s booted a 34-yard field goal. He also has six touchbacks on kickoffs and averages 32.4 yards per punt. Talen Popolis has also chipped in with the kicking duties; he’s 16-for-18 on PAT boots with a 25-yard field goal. … P-R K Grant Argiro has been busy; he’s 52-for-56 on PAT attempts with four field goals, including a booming 51-yarder. So he has a big leg. However, he has misfired on six field-goal attempts — but has 16 touchbacks on kickoffs, so Argiro is most definitely a weapon for the Rams.

And this: Wyomissing K Ian Levering is another sure-footed booter for the Spartans. He’s barely missed on PAT attempts this fall, and he chipped in with one field goal earlier this season, a 19-yarder. Hey, the Spartans finish a lot of drives. But if they need 3 points vs. Neumann-Goretti, Levering has the leg to get it done.

2. Cocalico has four defenders with 80-plus tackles — LB Tyler Angstadt, LB Dane Bollinger, LB Carter Getz and DT Chuckie Drain — but here are two more Eagles’ D enforcers who have had their names announced a lot lately: LB Logan Brubaker (41 tackles, 9 for losses) and LB Owen Weaver (31 tackles, 12 for losses, 2 forced fumbles) share the team lead with four sacks apiece, and they’ve both been in the backfield a ton during Cocalico’s snazzy postseason ride. They’ll need another big night Friday against Pine-Richland’s run-heavy attack. … The Eagles’ D has been opportunistic; Cocalico has 131 tackles for losses, 20 sacks and 19 takeaways. And this is a fun nugget: Since a 3-4 start, the Eagles are a plus-11 in turnover margin during their 7-game winning blitz.

3. Cocalico might have a secret weapon up its sleeve. Speedy RB Brayden Eppinette missed most of the regular season with a nagging injury. But he returned for the playoffs, and he hasn’t missed a beat. In the D3-5A title game last week vs. Exeter, he uncorked a 46-yard TD sprint, and in limited duty, Eppinette is at 266 yards on 24 carries with a pair of TD runs — and yes, that’s a spiffy 11.1 yards per carry. Pine-Richland will definitely be gearing up for plenty of Sam Steffey and Aaryn Longenecker coming out of the Veer. Don’t forget Eppinette. He has wheels.

