2022 Cocalico at Exeter D3 Championship
Josh Myer (12) of Cocalico throws deep against Exeter during District 3 Class 5A football championship action at Exeter High School’s Don Thomas Stadium in Reading on Friday, November 25, 2022.

 Mark Palczewski

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league

SCOREBOARD: Complete coverage of all 4 football playoff games involving L-L League teams
Top takeaways from Friday's playoff action: 3 L-L League football facts for Nov. 26

Hail Cocalico, Lancaster County pigskin fans. And hail L-L League Section 4 while we’re at it. We pegged that section to be tough as nails, and indeed, two teams emerged as District 3 champs: Cocalico, which won D3-5A gold with a 34-14 victory over previously undefeated Exeter, and Section 4 champ Wyomissing, which pasted West Perry 63-7 for the D3-3A crown a couple of weeks back. The Spartans stayed alive with a gut-check 21-19 PIAA-3A quarterfinal win over Danville. Getting some preview items started for the next round of the postseason here:

1. Much, much more about this game as the week progresses, but a couple of Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland notables to get the previews cranking: P-R is rolling right along. After an uncharacteristic 1-3 start, the Rams have ripped off 10 wins in a row, including a 34-3 romp over Upper St. Clair in the WPIAL-5A title game, and a come-from-behind 21-14 triumph over D10 winner Erie Cathedral Prep in the state quarterfinals. P-R trailed 14-0 in that game before scoring 21 unanswered points to win it, setting up the D3-5A semifinal clash vs. Cocalico. … P-R’s coach is Jon LeDonne. That name might ring a bell in these parts; he was Penn Hills’ skipper in 2018, when PH outlasted Manheim Central 36-31 in an instant-classic PIAA-5A state-championship clash in Hersheypark Stadium. … At first glimpse, it looks like Cocalico’s defense must deal with P-R’s dual-threat QB, Ryan Palmieri. The Rams don’t go up top all that much — he’s thrown for 807 yards with six TD tosses — but Palmieri has rushed for 1,549 yards with 22 TD keepers, and RB Ethan Pillar is a 1,000-yard back with 14 TD gallops. Cocalico’s defense has been really good in the postseason; the Eagles held Exeter’s potent attack to 97 rushing yards in the D3 finale.

2022 Lancaster-Lebanon League High School Football Review

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Much, much more about this game as the week progresses, but a quick primer about Wyomissing’s PIAA-3A state semifinal foe, Neumann-Goretti. Yep, the Saints are pretty good at football, too. Not just basketball. They’ll bring an 11-3 record into their encounter with the Spartans, and Goretti is h-o-t hot. After a 3-3 start, the Saints have ripped off seven straight wins — four via shutout. During this 7-game tear, Goretti has outscored its foes by a whopping 268-44. … The Saints’ setbacks: 21-0 to Penn Charter in Week 1; 26-14 to Bonner-Prendergast in Week 5; 29-14 to Conwell-Egan in Week 6. Goretti got some payback, topping Egan 20-10 in the D12 finale. … In the PIAA playoffs, the Saints beat Scranton Prep 22-14 and Northwestern Lehigh 38-6. Interestingly, between those two state-playoff games, Goretti KO’d South Philadelphia 54-0 in their annual Thanksgiving game. … The Saints went 5-2 in Philly Catholic League Blue Division play, good for second place behind Bonner-Prendergast, which is set to take on D3 champ Bishop McDevitt in a 4A state semifinal on Friday. … Goretti’s top playmaker is RB Shawn Battle, a Boston College recruit. He scored four touchdowns — including a 100-yard pick-6 interception return — against Northwestern Lehigh on Saturday.

3. According to the stats I have in front of me, Manheim Township junior QB Hayden Johnson finished up the season with 4,640 career passing yards. There are three former Streaks’ signal-callers ahead of him on the L-L League all-time passing chart: Luke Emge (5,580 yards) is 16th; Brennan Scott (6,973 yards) is seventh; and Pat Bostick (7,260 yards) is fifth. Johnson will head into his senior season needing 2,621 passing yards to snap Bostick’s school record — and bum-rush the league’s top-5. He had 2,621 passing yards this season (the same number he needs to pass Bostick) so if Township can put together another deep postseason ride in 2023, there’s a good shot Johnson can snap Bostick’s mark. Stay tuned.

Interview with Manheim Township's Hayden Johnson at L-L Football Media Day 2022 [video]

