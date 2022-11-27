From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Hail Cocalico, Lancaster County pigskin fans. And hail L-L League Section 4 while we’re at it. We pegged that section to be tough as nails, and indeed, two teams emerged as District 3 champs: Cocalico, which won D3-5A gold with a 34-14 victory over previously undefeated Exeter, and Section 4 champ Wyomissing, which pasted West Perry 63-7 for the D3-3A crown a couple of weeks back. The Spartans stayed alive with a gut-check 21-19 PIAA-3A quarterfinal win over Danville. Getting some preview items started for the next round of the postseason here:

1. Much, much more about this game as the week progresses, but a couple of Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland notables to get the previews cranking: P-R is rolling right along. After an uncharacteristic 1-3 start, the Rams have ripped off 10 wins in a row, including a 34-3 romp over Upper St. Clair in the WPIAL-5A title game, and a come-from-behind 21-14 triumph over D10 winner Erie Cathedral Prep in the state quarterfinals. P-R trailed 14-0 in that game before scoring 21 unanswered points to win it, setting up the D3-5A semifinal clash vs. Cocalico. … P-R’s coach is Jon LeDonne. That name might ring a bell in these parts; he was Penn Hills’ skipper in 2018, when PH outlasted Manheim Central 36-31 in an instant-classic PIAA-5A state-championship clash in Hersheypark Stadium. … At first glimpse, it looks like Cocalico’s defense must deal with P-R’s dual-threat QB, Ryan Palmieri. The Rams don’t go up top all that much — he’s thrown for 807 yards with six TD tosses — but Palmieri has rushed for 1,549 yards with 22 TD keepers, and RB Ethan Pillar is a 1,000-yard back with 14 TD gallops. Cocalico’s defense has been really good in the postseason; the Eagles held Exeter’s potent attack to 97 rushing yards in the D3 finale.

2. Much, much more about this game as the week progresses, but a quick primer about Wyomissing’s PIAA-3A state semifinal foe, Neumann-Goretti. Yep, the Saints are pretty good at football, too. Not just basketball. They’ll bring an 11-3 record into their encounter with the Spartans, and Goretti is h-o-t hot. After a 3-3 start, the Saints have ripped off seven straight wins — four via shutout. During this 7-game tear, Goretti has outscored its foes by a whopping 268-44. … The Saints’ setbacks: 21-0 to Penn Charter in Week 1; 26-14 to Bonner-Prendergast in Week 5; 29-14 to Conwell-Egan in Week 6. Goretti got some payback, topping Egan 20-10 in the D12 finale. … In the PIAA playoffs, the Saints beat Scranton Prep 22-14 and Northwestern Lehigh 38-6. Interestingly, between those two state-playoff games, Goretti KO’d South Philadelphia 54-0 in their annual Thanksgiving game. … The Saints went 5-2 in Philly Catholic League Blue Division play, good for second place behind Bonner-Prendergast, which is set to take on D3 champ Bishop McDevitt in a 4A state semifinal on Friday. … Goretti’s top playmaker is RB Shawn Battle, a Boston College recruit. He scored four touchdowns — including a 100-yard pick-6 interception return — against Northwestern Lehigh on Saturday.

3. According to the stats I have in front of me, Manheim Township junior QB Hayden Johnson finished up the season with 4,640 career passing yards. There are three former Streaks’ signal-callers ahead of him on the L-L League all-time passing chart: Luke Emge (5,580 yards) is 16th; Brennan Scott (6,973 yards) is seventh; and Pat Bostick (7,260 yards) is fifth. Johnson will head into his senior season needing 2,621 passing yards to snap Bostick’s school record — and bum-rush the league’s top-5. He had 2,621 passing yards this season (the same number he needs to pass Bostick) so if Township can put together another deep postseason ride in 2023, there’s a good shot Johnson can snap Bostick’s mark. Stay tuned.

