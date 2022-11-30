From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Two worlds colliding: Football is still going strong with Cocalico and Wyomissing — two teams from the same section playing in separate classifications in the PIAA playoffs — prepping for state semifinal games. And basketball season is set to tip-off Friday. So there’s a lot going on in our little neck of the woods. More football preview items here:

1. Two game-manager quarterbacks on display: Cocalico’s Josh Myer and Wyomissing’s Ben Zechman need to be steady in the pocket and get the ball where it needs to go this weekend, Myer and the Eagles vs. Pine-Richland in 5A on Friday at Altoona, and Zechman and the Spartans vs. Neumann-Goretti in 3A on Saturday. Myer isn’t going to wow the Rams with a rocket arm — he’s 16-of-40 for 315 yards with three TD tosses against there picks — but he’s coming off a 2-for-2 night for 87 yards and a TD bomb in Cocalico’s riveting D3-5A title-game win over Exeter. Myer pilots the Eagles’ Veer attack, where he’s rushed for 548 yards and 11 scores, while getting the ball to rugged FB Sam Steffey, a 1,700-yard rusher with 23 TD romps, and speed-back Aaryn Longenecker. Myer will have his eyeballs peeled on Pine-Richland’s D, trying to keep Cocalico’s offense churning and the Eagles’ magical ride going. Meanwhile, Zechman has completed a cool 68 percent of his passes — 48-of-71 — for 834 yards with 11 TD tosses against just one pick. Like Myer, he won’t go up top all that often while steering the Spartans’ Wing-T scheme. Zechman has a QB passer efficiency rating of 141, which is tops among L-L League signal-callers. He has a fleet of durable backs behind him — including 1,000-yard rushers Matt Kramer and Charlie McIntyre — so Zechman’s job vs. Goretti is pretty simple: Read the D, get the ball where it needs to go, don’t turn it over, and make plays behind Wyo’s hard-working O-line.

2. Speaking of Longenecker … Cocalico’s jack-of-all-trades kid has been all over the place for the Eagles. Check the stats: Longenecker has rushed for 642 yards with nine TD runs; he has a team-best 13 receptions for 292 yards with three TD grabs; he has 290 punt-return yards, averaging 18.1 per return; he has 263 kickoff-return yards, averaging 20.2 per return; he has 1,540 all-purpose yards, good for 110 total yards per game; he popped a punt return 80 yards for a TD earlier this season vs. Donegal; and he picked off a pass and zoomed 60 yards the other way for a pick-6 TD return vs. Elco earlier this season. Pine-Richland must know where Longenecker is lined up at all times. He’s a weapon.

3. Where’s the beef? Pine-Richland’s O-line is hefty: O-tackles Brady Carrigan (6-6, 230) and Jake Beam (6-4, 275), center Isaiah Kerns (6-1, 270) and O-guards Ryan Cory (6-4, 290) and Jon Smith (6-1, 270) average 267 pounds per man. They’ve kept QB Ryan Palmieri upright. Found out why Palmieri wears jersey No. 25, by the way: He’s a converted RB. He was a QB last year but switched to RB to open this season. But he slipped back behind center earlier this season and kept his number. Palmieri is a 1,600-yard rusher — thanks in large part to the Rams’ hulking O-line. Cocalico’s defense has been stupendous in the postseason; that group must find a way to chip away at P-R’s O-line, curtail Palmieri, and make quick sticks.

