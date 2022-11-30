Cocalico vs. Solanco - L-L League Football
Cocalico QB Josh Myer (12) tries to avoid Solanco’s Landon Steele (9) during first-half action of an L-L League football game at Solanco High School in Quarryville on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league

Two worlds colliding: Football is still going strong with Cocalico and Wyomissing — two teams from the same section playing in separate classifications in the PIAA playoffs — prepping for state semifinal games. And basketball season is set to tip-off Friday. So there’s a lot going on in our little neck of the woods. More football preview items here:

1. Two game-manager quarterbacks on display: Cocalico’s Josh Myer and Wyomissing’s Ben Zechman need to be steady in the pocket and get the ball where it needs to go this weekend, Myer and the Eagles vs. Pine-Richland in 5A on Friday at Altoona, and Zechman and the Spartans vs. Neumann-Goretti in 3A on Saturday. Myer isn’t going to wow the Rams with a rocket arm — he’s 16-of-40 for 315 yards with three TD tosses against there picks — but he’s coming off a 2-for-2 night for 87 yards and a TD bomb in Cocalico’s riveting D3-5A title-game win over Exeter. Myer pilots the Eagles’ Veer attack, where he’s rushed for 548 yards and 11 scores, while getting the ball to rugged FB Sam Steffey, a 1,700-yard rusher with 23 TD romps, and speed-back Aaryn Longenecker. Myer will have his eyeballs peeled on Pine-Richland’s D, trying to keep Cocalico’s offense churning and the Eagles’ magical ride going. Meanwhile, Zechman has completed a cool 68 percent of his passes — 48-of-71 — for 834 yards with 11 TD tosses against just one pick. Like Myer, he won’t go up top all that often while steering the Spartans’ Wing-T scheme. Zechman has a QB passer efficiency rating of 141, which is tops among L-L League signal-callers. He has a fleet of durable backs behind him — including 1,000-yard rushers Matt Kramer and Charlie McIntyre — so Zechman’s job vs. Goretti is pretty simple: Read the D, get the ball where it needs to go, don’t turn it over, and make plays behind Wyo’s hard-working O-line.

2. Speaking of Longenecker … Cocalico’s jack-of-all-trades kid has been all over the place for the Eagles. Check the stats: Longenecker has rushed for 642 yards with nine TD runs; he has a team-best 13 receptions for 292 yards with three TD grabs; he has 290 punt-return yards, averaging 18.1 per return; he has 263 kickoff-return yards, averaging 20.2 per return; he has 1,540 all-purpose yards, good for 110 total yards per game; he popped a punt return 80 yards for a TD earlier this season vs. Donegal; and he picked off a pass and zoomed 60 yards the other way for a pick-6 TD return vs. Elco earlier this season. Pine-Richland must know where Longenecker is lined up at all times. He’s a weapon.

Tricky defensive tests await Neumann-Goretti, Pine-Richland: 3 L-L League football facts for Nov. 29

3. Where’s the beef? Pine-Richland’s O-line is hefty: O-tackles Brady Carrigan (6-6, 230) and Jake Beam (6-4, 275), center Isaiah Kerns (6-1, 270) and O-guards Ryan Cory (6-4, 290) and Jon Smith (6-1, 270) average 267 pounds per man. They’ve kept QB Ryan Palmieri upright. Found out why Palmieri wears jersey No. 25, by the way: He’s a converted RB. He was a QB last year but switched to RB to open this season. But he slipped back behind center earlier this season and kept his number. Palmieri is a 1,600-yard rusher — thanks in large part to the Rams’ hulking O-line. Cocalico’s defense has been stupendous in the postseason; that group must find a way to chip away at P-R’s O-line, curtail Palmieri, and make quick sticks.

