The PIAA on Sunday morning updated its football state playoff brackets, and D3-5A champ Cocalico and D3-3A champ Wyomissing both have lengthy bus rides for their semifinal games.

> Cocalico (10-4) will take on D7 champ Pine-Richland (11-3) in a 5A semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mansion Park in Altoona. That winner moves on to the PIAA finals and will take on the survivor of D1 champ Upper Dublin vs. D12 champ Imhotep Charter for state gold on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Cumberland Valley. FYI: Cocalico has a 175-mile bus ride to Altoona.

> L-L League Section 4 champ Wyomissing (13-0) will square off against D12 champ Neumann-Goretti (11-3) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Germantown Super Site in Philadelphia. That winner moves on to the PIAA finals and will take on the survivor of D6 champ Central Martinsburg vs. D7 champ Belle Vernon for state gold on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley. Wyo is angling for its third trip in a row to the PIAA finale. FYI: Wyo has a 64-mile bus ride to the Super Site. And this: Wyo crunched Goretti 42-6 in last year's state semifinals.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage