Two for the big show.

Cocalico and Wyomissing are the last two Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams standing, with the PIAA semifinals on tap.

The Eagles, fresh off a win over previously undefeated Exeter in the D3-5A championship tilt last week, will take on D7 champ Pine-Richland on Friday night at venerable Mansion Park in Altoona, while the Spartans, who held off Danville at the wire last week in the 3A state quarterfinals, will square off against D12 champ Neumann-Goretti on Saturday afternoon at the Germantown Super Site in Philadelphia.

The winners advance to next week’s state finals at Cumberland Valley. The losers are done and will report to winter sports practice.

Here’s a preview of the Week 15 games involving the last two L-L League teams still alive in the state playoffs:

FRIDAY’S GAME

D3 champ Cocalico (10-4 overall) vs. D7 champ Pine-Richland (11-3), 7 p.m.: The Eagles are in cruise control, with seven win in a row, including four straight road victories to capture their fourth district championship overall and second in the last four years. The Eagles clipped the No. 5, No. 4, No. 1 and No. 2 seeds — all behind enemy lines — to win D3 gold. The Rams are also firecracker-hot; they’ve won 10 games in a row, including a victory over Upper St. Clair to win WPIAL gold, and a come-from behind victory last week over D10 champ Erie Cathedral Prep in the state quarterfinals.

The crux: Cocalico’s front seven on defense against P-R’s hulking O-line, which averages 267 pounds per man. The Eagles have been bum-rushing every backfield in sight for the last month and half. They’ll have to plow through some big bodies in this clash.

Key stat: Cocalico is a nifty plus-11 in turnover margin during its winning tear.

Key player: P-R QB Ryan Palmieri is a converted running back, and he’s a 1,600-yard rusher. Cocalico’s defense has been razor-sharp during the Eagles’ spectacular postseason journey. Now, the Eagles will be tasked with slowing down a dual-threat QB who isn’t afraid to call his own number.

Winner gets: D1 champ Upper Dublin or D12 champ Imhotep Charter in the 5A title game, which is set for Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Cumberland Valley.

SATURDAY’S GAME

D3 champ Wyomissing (13-0) vs. D12 champ Neumann-Goretti (11-3), 1 p.m.: It’s a rematch, as the Spartans and the Saints will knock heads in the Final Four for the second year in a row. Wyomissing rolled to a 42-6 win last year, on the way to its second straight state finals appearance. The Spartans will go for three in a row here. Goretti, out of the Philadelphia Catholic League, grabbed a 6-0 lead in last year’s meeting, before Wyomissing scored 42 unanswered points and won going away.

The crux: Goretti’s defense, which features multiple blue-chippers, including D-tackle Deshon Dotson, the 11th-ranked player at his position in the state by 247sports, against Wyomissing’s powerful O-line and punishing Wing-T ground attack. Durable backs Charlie McIntyre and Matt Kramer have both eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, and the Spartans are averaging 326 rushing yards a game and 8.6 yards per carry. They’ll face a hard-charging Saints’ defense that is allowing less than 50 rushing yards a game. Dotson has offers from Penn State, Miami (Florida) and Texas A&M, among others, while LB Sam Hobbs (Syracuse offer), D-end Daniel Adefolarin (Temple offer), DB Khari Reid (Penn State offer) and DT Koren Robinson (Maryland, West Virginia offers) are also being recruited nationally.

Key stat: Wyomissing is allowing just 173.5 yards and 8.4 points a game.

Key player: Goretti RB-DB Shawn Battle, who committed to Boston College, is a two-way threat for the Saints. He’s Goretti’s go-to, bell-cow back — he’s a 900-yard rusher with a team-leading 30 receptions — and he’s a stick-machine on defense from his DB spot. In the Saints’ 38-6 win over D11 champ Northwestern Lehigh in the state quarterfinals last week, Battle rushed for three scores, and he returned an interception 100 yards for a TD.

Winner gets: D6 champ Central Martinsburg or D7 champ Belle Vernon in the 3A title game, which is set for Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley.

