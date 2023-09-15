ATGLEN — Long ride from Denver to Atglen? No problem for Cocalico.

Its first series at Gene Davis Memorial Stadium lasted just three plays, capped by Sam Steffey’s 53-yard score, and the Eagles flew the rest of the game in a 49-14 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four win at Octorara.

This was a game in which Cocalico (3-1) could do no wrong, especially in the first half. Every facet of its game was a smooth-running machine. The defense held the Braves to a three-and-out on its first series, then, following Josh Myer’s 40-yard pass to Connor Sola, Aaryn Longenecker punched it in from 9 yards out.

Next up for the Eagles was special teams.

Dane Bollinger blocked a Shane Althouse punt, which fell into Dane Horning's hands. He would score, and with 6:41 left in the first quarter, the Eagles already had a 21-0 lead. They would add one more by Steffey, who punched it in from two yards out, and after Todd Becker’s PAT, the Eagles held a four-score lead, 28-0.

In the second quarter, Myer went to the air again for a big play, this time to Bollinger for 45 yards, followed by another Horning score. Longenecker tallied his second with some Barry Sanders moves, and cruised to a 27-yard score making it 42-0 before half. Myer added the Eagles’ final points with 4:24 left in the third.

The Eagles' defense also seemed to send a statement, not allowing a first down until 5:58 until half.

Octorara avoided the shutout on a great run by Colton Focht, who sprinted 71 yards for a score, then got another with 5:49 left on Brayden Remphrey's 12-yard run.

Play of the game

Too many to mention for the Eagles. They pretty much were stellar in all facets of the game. But one thing stood out in the first quarter. After going up 14-0, on the next series, the defense held Octorara. Bollinger blocked a punt that dropped into Dane Horning's hands. The sophomore then rambled into the end zone for a score.

Quotable

“Our defense was swarming to the football,” Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said. “I thought they played physical football, and that is all you can ask.”

Up next

Cocalico has a homecoming showdown with undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg set for next Friday, while the Braves travel to Conrad Weiser.