It was no secret Cocalico would have their hands filled when Governor Mifflin made the trek to Denver on Friday night.

Not only were the Mustangs brimming with confidence after a trashing of Wilson in Week Two, but two other factors also came into play. Mifflin was hungry after being knocked out of the District 3 playoffs in 2019 by the Eagles, and secondly, Penn State blue-chipper Nick Singleton was just 87 yards from becoming the all-time rusher in Berks County.

The Mustangs made their statement with a 56-0 non-league win over the Eagles, with 508 total yards offense and Singleton being the storyline, as he broke the record with his 10 carries for 153 yards and five touchdown night giving the senior 4,484 yards for his career.

Welcome to the future of Penn State football James Franklin.

But there was one element that changed the feel of the game.

Cocalico (1-2) had a M.A.S.H unit on the sidelines with Steven Flinton, Chuckie Drain, and top tackler Austin Vang all out of action. Toss in one of the L-L top backs in Anthony Bourassa, who left the game in the first half and didn’t return.

As a team, the Eagles could muster 100 yards total offense along with just six first downs. Without Bourassa and Flinton, the potent rush attack was just 69 yards and a meager two yards per carry.

Governor Mifflin improved to 3-0.

Quotable: “I told our kids, the score didn’t look good and it's not how we want to represent ourselves, however, I was happy with their effort and felt there were times our kids stepped up,” Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said. “Injuries are a part of the game, and we’ll work hard to get the next guys ready.”

Quick hits: Before the start of the game, a moment of silence was held in honor of those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville. The Cocalico School District also honored all first responders who were in attendance at the game.

Up next: The Eagles have a non-league tilt next Friday in New Holland in a match-up with Garden Spot.