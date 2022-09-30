It was the complete football game that Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl knew his team was capable of playing, but had been struggling to find since an early season win over Warwick.

Friday night in Denver, it was hard to find a flaw in the Eagles’ 42-6 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four win over Elco. The line knew its assignments, and the offense rolled. The defensive unit pushed back a potent run attack, and special teams blocked a punt twice.

The Eagles (2-1 L-L, 3-3 overall) put points on the board early and never looked back.

“We had a great week of practice and brought the energy,” said Aaryn Longenecker, who had three scores, 79 yards rushing and 36 yards receiving. “We wanted to come out here and win. All the little mistakes that riddled us in the past ... we didn’t have any tonight.”

After a 13-yard run by Sam Steffey (16-for-99 rushing) set them up with a first-and-goal, Tyler Angstadt rambled around end on the next play from 8 yards out to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 6:38 left in the first quarter. They added to it five minutes later, when Joey Meyer went to the air and found Longenecker’s outstretched hands for a 51-yard score. After Cole Roos’ extra point, it was 14-0 Eagles.

Then came the turning point, the second quarter.

Cocalico reeled off 31 unanswered points to take a 35-0 lead into the locker room. And, surprise, the first score wasn’t a run but a pinpoint pass from Joey Myers to Longenecker from 36 yards out. Steffey found the end zone next on a 10-yard run with 3:54 until half. The final points? Defense gets the nod for those, with a 60-yard interception by Longenecker, his third of the night.

Steffey would take another in from 5 yards out for the Eagles’ final score of the night with 7:37 left in the third.

Elco ((0-3, 3-3) finally put some numbers on the board with 6:11 left in the third, as Jake Williams (15-for-110 rushing) found some room and scampered 67 yards for the score. But the Eagles responded by stopping the two-point conversion attempt.

Good hands men

Every team has a good hands crew that goes out for an onside kick. Friday night it was Cocalico’s that helped put away the game. A stunning interception by Carter Getz gave the ball to the Eagles. In the next series, Longenecker put the team up 14-0 before the end of the first quarter. Longenecker then did it on defense with a 60-yard pick-six that sent it to the mercy rule.

Notable

The Cocalico student section has been one of the more vocal in the L-L this year, showing up to each sporting contest in full force and with a theme. Tonight they were decked out in sports jerseys, but more noticeable was what a number of them did after the game — pick up the trash in the stands.

Up next

Eagles have a tough test as they travel to Wyomissing for a rare Saturday tilt to take on the unbeaten Spartans. Elco has a home matchup against Octorara.