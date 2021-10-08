Cocalico used a strong, steady running game Friday night to pull away and hold off a resilient Conestoga Valley team for a 46-28 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two victory in Witmer.

Trailing 14-12 in the second quarter, the Eagles outscored the host Buckskins 28-7 from late in the second quarter through the end of the third quarter, led by a rushing attack that amassed 481 yards.

A contrast of styles

Cocalico (2-0 L-L, 4-3 overall) came out running its Flexbone offense, pounding the ball through and around the defense with an array of option runs and halfback trap plays, while CV came out chucking the ball all over the field, spreading the ball around to a variety of receivers.

On their first drive, the Eagles used eight straight running plays, finishing the drive off with a 5-yard touchdown scamper by Anthony Bourassa.

CV wasted no time answering, set up by a long kickoff return from Avery Tran to the 49-yard line. A few plays later, Zack Phy made a great leaping, tip-toe catch along the sideline for a 13-yard gain. Quarterback Macoy Kneisley followed that up by finding Jaiyell Plowden in the corner of the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.

Cocalico, however, answered with another grind-it-out 8-play drive that once again was polished off by Bourassa, this one from 1 yard out.

Turning point

Special teams. CV drove the ball deep into Cocalico territory only to have a field goal blocked, ultimately leading to an Eagles' touchdown drive. Following the touchdown, Cocalico surprised the Buckskins with an on-side kick, recovering it in CV territory with about a minute remaining in the first half, and leading to yet another Eagles' touchdown.

Both drives ended with Cocalico taking to the air as quarterback Blayke Taddei threw two long touchdown passes.

The first scoring strike came on Taddei's 34-yarder to Dane Bollinger, with the ball sailing just beyond the outstretched hands of two Buckskins' defenders. The second came on a 22-yard yard corner route that Steven Flinton hauled in just inside the left sideline to give Cocalico a 25-14 halftime lead.

Key statistic

59 — The number of rushing attempts by Cocalico, not only moving the ball for the Eagles, but also keeping CV's potent passing attack off the field.

Star of the game

Bourassa continued his rushing onslaught, dominating another L-L opponent. The league’s leading rusher tallied 192 yards on 23 carries, and he scored four touchdowns.

Honorable mention

CV QB Kneisley battled all night long, throwing for 338 yards and four touchdown, including second-half strikes of 66 and 30 yards, respectively, to Jeff Fischer and Aiden Johnson.